Keeping the dinosaur theme alive, Google doodle celebrates Father’s Day

Google Doodle celebrated June 17 as Father’s Day! (Source: Google) Google Doodle celebrated June 17 as Father’s Day! (Source: Google)

Father’s Day is usually celebrated on the third Sunday of June and this day is a commemoration of parenthood, and fatherhood in particular. Like mother’s day, Google Doodle, today, has featured inverted hand prints with dinosaur heads in various colours. The colourful doodle speaks of the love, compassion, protection and care a father harbours for his child. It also has colourful inverted palm imprints which makes it a heartwarming picture.

This year, the celebration falls on June 17 and it is a day to tell your father how much you love him. In Catholic Europe, this day is celebrated on March 19 which also happens to be the feats day of St. Joseph who is referred to as the fatherly Nutritor Domini (“Nourisher of the Lord”) in Catholicism and “the putative father of Jesus” in southern European tradition. It is similar to the celebrations in honour of other family members like mother’s day and grandparents’s day.

Whether to fit into his shoes or to persevere to make him happy; this day is one such event to celebrate the relentless hard work fathers put in, in each child’s life. The 2018 Mother’s Day doodle was also similar with handprints on dinosaurs and keeping the theme identical, Google’s Father’s Day doodle is just as special in its message and art lauding male parenting!

