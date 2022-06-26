Father uses excavator to prevent son’s arrest. Watch video

Police officers in Vermont, US faced an unexpected and dangerous situation while they tried to arrest a suspect in Hardwick. The suspect’s parents attempted to prevent their son’s arrest with an excavator, earlier this month.

The suspect was entangled in an assault and burglary case. The upset parents tried to protect their son from getting arrested. The suspect’s 52-year-old father recklessly manoeuvred the excavator bucket near the police officers while they tried to capture him.

The clip shared by Vermont State Police (VSP) on social media showed them trying to capture the accused while his mother was seen trying to prevent it. The excavator was seen moving and aiming at the police officers. While one of the police officers was seen holding the accused, another officer was seen pointing a gun at the excavator.

The police officers were unharmed and the suspect along with his parents were arrested. A commander was quoted as saying by VSP in a Facebook post, “They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one.”

The father was arrested for aggravated assault on protected officials, resisting arrest, impeding and reckless endangerment. The suspect’s 48-year-old mother was issued a citation for impeding an officer and both parents were asked to appear before Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division, as per a press release issued by the VSP.

Netizens appreciated the police officers for carefully handling the situation. “Incredible how these officers showed restraint and actually took their jobs seriously enough and cared about the citizens enough to make sure no one got hurt,” a user remarked.