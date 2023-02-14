‘Set the bar high’: Father takes daughter on an elaborate ‘date’ on Valentine’s Day, wins hearts online

As the world celebrates Valentine’s day, social media platforms are flooded with love-laced quotes, videos, and images. While couples plan surprise dates and novel expressions of love, a father has won hearts online as he took his young daughter out on an elaborate date.

A video documenting this wholesome father and daughter ‘date’ is now going viral. The video starts with the unnamed guy asking his daughter “Will you be my Valentine?” through a placard. He then spends a whole day with her as they go shopping, enjoy good meals, and indulge in fun activities like bowling.

A Twitter user named Charrise Lane (@CharriseJLane) shared this undated video on Twitter and wrote, “I pray my Future Daughter can have a Father like this. #ValentinesDay”.

I pray my Future Daughter can have a Father like this 🥹❤️. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/KZds03e4nW — Charrise Lane (@CharriseJLane) February 13, 2023

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 10,000 views on Twitter. The father’s gesture melted hearts online and a user quipped that the man has set the standard high for his daughter. A user commented, “this is beautiful.” Another user wrote, “Beautiful. Many Black men do this daily without recognition. Wonderful to see it praised, not all of us are baby daddies. Many of us are husbands and fathers. ☮️❤️”.

Valentine’s Day is believed to have been celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, a third-century Roman Catholic priest, who passed away on February 14 in 270 AD. By the late 19th century the day lost its religious roots and people started following it as a celebration of romantic love.