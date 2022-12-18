Father sings a lullaby to son resting on guitar in adorable video. Watch it here

That music can have a soothing effect on people, including babies, is well known and parents often use it to calm their kids. Now one such video, which shows the pacifying effect of music on an infant, is going viral. In the video, a man is singing a song while playing a comforting tune on the guitar as a baby rests on top of the instrument and appears to be in a peaceful state—almost on the verge of falling asleep.

This undated video was shared online by popular Twitter user Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) on December 11 and it has since gained over three lakh views.

The video was captioned, “‘Fathers are men who dared to place the world’s hopes and dreams in their children.’ Mahoor Mehdikhani singing a lullaby for his son.”

“Fathers are men who dared to place the world’s hopes and dreams in their children.” Mahoor Mehdikhani singing a lullaby for his son. pic.twitter.com/BKCNpnxF17 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 11, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Parents are the energy that moves the world!! What will you not do for your wife and kids? There is not society if there is not families.” Another person said, “Most of the men love their children passionately. But why men cannot love, respect & treat woman as their equal who gives them this beautiful gift?”.

Similar videos of fathers singing and strumming a guitar have gone viral in the past. In August, a video had gone viral that showed a father and daughter duo jamming together to the Bollywood hit Kaise Hua from the film Kabir Singh. What makes the video special is that the little girl does not remember the full lyrics of the song but sets off at a high pitch just as its hook, Kaise Hua, plays.