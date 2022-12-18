scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Father sings a lullaby to son resting on guitar in adorable video. Watch it here

The undated video features singer Mahoor Mehdikhani.

Father singing lullaby on guitar, son sleeps on guitar as father sings, father-son singing video, Mahoor Mehdikhani singing a lullaby for his son, cute baby father viral videos, indian express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

That music can have a soothing effect on people, including babies, is well known and parents often use it to calm their kids. Now one such video, which shows the pacifying effect of music on an infant, is going viral. In the video, a man is singing a song while playing a comforting tune on the guitar as a baby rests on top of the instrument and appears to be in a peaceful state—almost on the verge of falling asleep.

This undated video was shared online by popular Twitter user Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) on December 11 and it has since gained over three lakh views.

ALSO READ |Video of little ‘metalheads’ headbanging in Meghalaya delights all online

The video was captioned, “‘Fathers are men who dared to place the world’s hopes and dreams in their children.’ Mahoor Mehdikhani singing a lullaby for his son.”

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Parents are the energy that moves the world!! What will you not do for your wife and kids? There is not society if there is not families.” Another person said, “Most of the men love their children passionately. But why men cannot love, respect & treat woman as their equal who gives them this beautiful gift?”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: As some in Congress look to switch si...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: As some in Congress look to switch si...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable

Similar videos of fathers singing and strumming a guitar have gone viral in the past. In August, a video had gone viral that showed a father and daughter duo jamming together to the Bollywood hit Kaise Hua from the film Kabir Singh. What makes the video special is that the little girl does not remember the full lyrics of the song but sets off at a high pitch just as its hook, Kaise Hua, plays.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 02:10:28 pm
Next Story

What having a ‘stiff upper lip’ means and how it became associated with Britain

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close