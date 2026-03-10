‘Strongest person with trembling hands’: video of Chennai father’s first meeting with newborn hits 200 million views; watch

After being reassured by the doctor, the father carefully held the child (Image source: @drsuganyad3vi/Instagram)

A heartfelt moment involving a father’s first encounter with his newborn baby has taken the internet by storm, garnering over 200 million views on Instagram. The video was shared by Chennai-based Dr Suganya Saravanakumar.

The Reel shows Dr Saravanakumar gently passing the newborn to the father, who is visibly overwhelmed with emotion. As the moment arrived, the man’s hands began to shake as he prepared to hold his baby.

After being reassured by the doctor, he carefully held the child. At one point, the doctor even asked him to calm down as the new father struggled to steady himself.

Sharing the video, Dr Saravanakumar wrote, “The strongest person has trembling hands when holding the tiny joy. Moments are lived, and memories are cherished every day, every minute, every second, as the new joy joins the family.”