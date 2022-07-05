‘Mic drop’: Father’s epic reply to son for wrong food order leaves netizens in splits

Trust parents to keep their kids in place with a healthy dose of wit and sarcasm. A man got a taste of it when his father’s reply to his text had social media in splits.

Twitter user Jitu (@JituGalani5) recently was craving some roasted chicken, however, he got the address wrong while placing the order. Luckily, he did get his refund on time and wanted to share the incident with his family. While it is completely normal in desi households to get a scolding for every tiny mistake, he was not prepared for the savage reply from his father.

A screenshot of the conversation on a WhatsApp group shared by the man shows him explaining what happened. “Swiggy se refund mil gaya, galat jagah order ho gaya tha wo (Swiggy gave me a refund, had placed order at the wrong place),” the man wrote. Finding the correct opportunity to tease his son, his father almost immediately replied: “Tu bhi galti se order huya tha lekin mujhe toh refund nahi mila (You were also ordered by mistake but I did not receive a refund)?” And to make the matter more embarrassing, his mother joined the chat replying with laughing emojis.

“Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead,” he wrote sharing the conversation.

Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead 😃 pic.twitter.com/mV4DBjGXNH — Jitu (@JituGalani5) July 2, 2022

As the post garnered attention, he tweeted saying a reply in the same vein will get him kicked out of the group. He shared another photo, suggesting something similar happened to him in the past.

Mai kuch bol dunga toh😭 pic.twitter.com/tSYXUvRfiJ — Jitu (@JituGalani5) July 2, 2022

While many felt bad for laughing at him, but accepted that they are roasted by their fathers in a similar fashion. Others were also impressed that his father didn’t just leave him at “read” or react with a thumbs up emoji like their dads.

Mic Drop 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/hTbXEc277Y — Raghav Rachit Sharma (@RachitRaghav) July 5, 2022

You should’ve replied “swiggy loss mai chal rhi hai aap nai” 🤣🤣 https://t.co/KGgpzciWAp — beri_wal9 (@flighted_) July 3, 2022

Not me taunting my younger brother in similar ways everyday 🙃👌#justsiblingthings https://t.co/N8yT8SyPAN — __._.astha._.__ (@AsthaPant2) July 3, 2022

I will happily accept leave on read from fam gc now on🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/PauEwm0VOs — 𝘼𝙢𝙞❦ (@Meziayd) July 3, 2022

Your parents are typing a text lmao? My papa literally reply with “👍” to my every text https://t.co/AdnMbp1OyL — Shreya (@wtffkohli) July 3, 2022

Refund kaise milega papa ko? Papa ne return bhi to ni dala na ladke ko apne😂😂😂 — Purnima Sharma (@theshewriter) July 2, 2022

Epic level beizzati bhai😂 — Aatma Churane Wala (@Darkwolfjazz1) July 2, 2022

Kya itna bura hoon mai maa pic.twitter.com/ejvItxq5iY — Harshi Bansal (@memesoverpeople) July 2, 2022

While this may have occurred for a simple food order but internet has seen cases when even biggest achievements of children get ‘OK’ as response from parents. Last year, netizens were left chuckling when an Indian-origin journalist, Megha Rajagopalan won the Pulitzer Prize but only met with a subdued reaction.