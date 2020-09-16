‘Cry over biriyani’: A father’s message for her daughter on her 21st birthday wins hearts

Many who came across Rupashree’s post lauded the father for his words of wisdom. (Picture credit: Rupashree/Twitter)

A father’s special message for his daughter’s 21st birthday is getting a lot of praise on social media.

Twitter user Rupashree (@jstalittleextra) shared a screenshot of a message she received from her father on her 21st birthday.

“I don’t deserve my parents,” she wrote in the post.

“Happy birthday, Manu beta. I saw you crying today morning and I want to say that stop crying over people who don’t deserve you. You are 21 years old now and you should know your worth. People come people go and you can’t change that. So know your worth and put yourself first,” her father had written

The father goes on to say that it is better to cry over biriyani but also suggested that she make changes to her diet. He also asked her to chant the Hanuman Chalisa for inner peace.

“Next time if anyone harasses you, better break his bone into two and bring him to our hospital,” he wrote.

Many who came across the post praised the father’s message. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has received over one lakh likes.

