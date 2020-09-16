scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Top news

‘Cry over biriyani’: A father’s message for her daughter on her 21st birthday wins hearts

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of a message she received from her father on her 21st birthday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 16, 2020 6:45:19 pm
Father-daughter, 21 birthday message, father’s birthday message, cry over biriyani, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany who came across Rupashree’s post lauded the father for his words of wisdom. (Picture credit: Rupashree/Twitter)

A father’s special message for his daughter’s 21st birthday is getting a lot of praise on social media.

Twitter user Rupashree (@jstalittleextra) shared a screenshot of a message she received from her father on her 21st birthday.

“I don’t deserve my parents,” she wrote in the post.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Happy birthday, Manu beta. I saw you crying today morning and I want to say that stop crying over people who don’t deserve you. You are 21 years old now and you should know your worth. People come people go and you can’t change that. So know your worth and put yourself first,” her father had written

The father goes on to say that it is better to cry over biriyani but also suggested that she make changes to her diet. He also asked her to chant the Hanuman Chalisa for inner peace.

“Next time if anyone harasses you, better break his bone into two and bring him to our hospital,” he wrote.

Many who came across the post praised the father’s message. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has received over one lakh likes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 16: Latest News

Advertisement