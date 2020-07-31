A duo dancing to ’Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ is being widely shared on social media

The undated video shows the father and son dancing in the video. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Roshan Prakash) The undated video shows the father and son dancing in the video. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Roshan Prakash)

An undated video that claims to show a father and son dancing to to the popular song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai at a wedding is doing the rounds of social media.

The video shows the duo, wearing coordinated outfits dancing to the hit song, as people cheer. It’s unclear when the video was shot or where given the number of people present at the event.

The video, posted on Twitter by user Roshan Prakash, delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Wow amazing dance — Suryawanshika (@Suryawa24433542) July 31, 2020

Just just superb😍😍 — Binal (@Binal93282965) July 31, 2020

This song is such a craze even after 20 years. — Jitu Ray (@jitu_ray1) July 31, 2020

Fantastic superb — Pravin Makapale (@makapale_pravin) July 31, 2020

father seems more energetic than son. — smaxaidi (@itssmaz) July 31, 2020

Superb performance ..!! Father’s-performance is awesome👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — ankur (@ankur260418) July 31, 2020

Since being shared, the video has received over 1000 likes with and has been viewed over one lakh times.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd