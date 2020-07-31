A duo dancing to ’Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ is being widely shared on social media

An undated video that claims to show a father and son dancing to to the popular song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai at a wedding is doing the rounds of social media.
The video shows the duo, wearing coordinated outfits dancing to the hit song, as people cheer. It’s unclear when the video was shot or where given the number of people present at the event.
Hey @iHrithik sir have you seen this…
This made my day…
Thankyou for making my childhood awesome… Love you ❤️#hrithikroshan #ihrithik #hrithik #roshan #Bollywood #myfabactor pic.twitter.com/Z6ys5BKTuj
— Roshan Prakash (@roshanprakash5) July 30, 2020
The video, posted on Twitter by user Roshan Prakash, delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Wow amazing dance
— Suryawanshika (@Suryawa24433542) July 31, 2020
superbbb…….🔥🔥🔥😍😍
— Raj_jaihind_ (@Rajjaihind1) July 31, 2020
Wow😍😍👏👏
— I ❤ Hrithik Roshan (@Hrithikdbest) July 31, 2020
Just just superb😍😍
— Binal (@Binal93282965) July 31, 2020
This song is such a craze even after 20 years.
— Jitu Ray (@jitu_ray1) July 31, 2020
Fantastic superb
— Pravin Makapale (@makapale_pravin) July 31, 2020
father seems more energetic than son.
— smaxaidi (@itssmaz) July 31, 2020
Superb performance ..!! Father’s-performance is awesome👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— ankur (@ankur260418) July 31, 2020
Since being shared, the video has received over 1000 likes with and has been viewed over one lakh times.
