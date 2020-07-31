scorecardresearch
Friday, July 31, 2020
A duo dancing to ’Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ is being widely shared on social media

The undated video shows the duo, wearing coordinated outfits dancing to the hit song, as people cheer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 31, 2020 8:16:41 pm
An undated video that claims to show a father and son dancing to to the popular song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai at a wedding is doing the rounds of social media.

The video shows the duo, wearing coordinated outfits dancing to the hit song, as people cheer. It’s unclear when the video was shot or where given the number of people present at the event.

The video, posted on Twitter by user Roshan Prakash, delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared, the video has received over 1000 likes with and has been viewed over one lakh times.

