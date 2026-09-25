Kutta Singh vs Mahakutteshwar: Delhi’s ‘fat dog’ contest sparks online campaign wars

Delhi’s dog lovers are caught up in an intense competition that has sparked PR wars, online fights and plenty of adorableness: a battle to decide which of the city’s “fat dogs” deserves to be crowned the fattest of them all.

‘Fat Dogs of Delhi’, an Instagram page dedicated to the city’s chubby canines, has launched an online competition featuring 64 dogs and its aim is to crown the chonkiest dog in the city. Instead of political parties, there are pet names on the ballot, and instead of voters heading to polling booths, Instagram users get to decide the winner through polls.

The contest draws inspiration from the annual Fat Bear Week and will run from September 24 to 29. Dogs from across Delhi can take part, with their owners required to send in a photograph, the dog’s name and their locality. The 64 entries will go head-to-head through multiple rounds until one dog is left standing. Supporters, meanwhile, have been busy campaigning for their favourites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by open for submissions (@fatdogsofdelhi)

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In a video shared on Instagram, creator Anushka spoke about the response the competition has received, with people even promoting dogs from their neighbourhoods to help them advance.

“Dhamakedaar competition rising across the city with contestants like Kutta Singh vs Gajinder, Gogo vs Googoo, Monty vs Bear, and Laila vs Mahakutteshwar,” she said.

The campaign has also spilled onto X, where supporters have started making posters and rallying votes for the dogs they want to see win.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anushka (@anushcache)

“Indian citizens are campaigning IRL with posters, garnering support on Twitter with many even calling out rigged campaigns and heavily paid PR-sponsored campaigning,” Anushka added.

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Kutta Singh appears to have already built a sizeable campaign around her entry. One X user shared a promotional poster and wrote, “Everyone pls vote for Kutta Singh for Fattest dog of delhi 2026.”

Everyone pls vote for Kutta Singh for Fattest dog of delhi 2026 Non indian oomfs u can vote asw

Vote here https://t.co/udtWflmRIT pic.twitter.com/Fr3D5pN9zq — fka twinks (@rpitism) September 24, 2026

Another post said, “Kutta Singh appreciates all the love and support she has gotten. We’re almost there let’s get it.”

Kutta Singh appreciates all the love and support she has gotten. We’re almost there let’s get it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3yNIfIV1rD — thejuice (@JsngAadrit) September 24, 2026

The competition has also sparked plenty of amused reactions from people who are struggling to pick just one favourite.

Personal fav picks amongst fat dogs of delhi (3rd one is a highly unfair competition tho) pic.twitter.com/3Rfc78Jtih — doom machalé (@thealterego4) September 24, 2026

fat dogs of delhi exposed pic.twitter.com/In0jfI7nNo — krshn (@Krushnx) September 24, 2026

why do i feel like chewbacca raza singh is gonna sweep the fat dogs of Delhi elections pic.twitter.com/IOH3AO6GqL — basith (@basithladoo) September 24, 2026

nominating gargi ke bahar ke tapri wala dog for next fat dogs of delhi competition pic.twitter.com/QPmXtA1S6S — ًًneenee ⚢ (@noonchaand) September 25, 2026

I love fat dogs of delhi pic.twitter.com/NMU2o7D1AI — el scorcho (@ell10ttsmithlvr) September 24, 2026

“Crying that i can’t choose between the fat dogs of delhi man they all make feel a visceral emotion like a ball of sunshine. how can i ever choose,” one user wrote.

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“There is a fat dog competition in delhi and they’re all winners,” a third person wrote.

“I’m voting even from my burner accounts that’s how serious I am,” another user added.