Wednesday, March 16, 2022
‘Fastest time to travel to all metro stations’: DMRC employee breaks world record

Prafull Singh covered the distance of 348 kilometres in 16 hours 2 minutes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 16, 2022 12:46:13 pm
Fastest time to travel all Delhi metro stations, DMRC world record, Delhi metro tweets, Delhi metro world record, Indian ExpressThe Delhi Metro has the largest operational metro network in India.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that Prafull Singh, one of their employees, entered the Guinness World Records for recording the “Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations”.

DMRC added that Singh achieved this feat by covering all the metro stations in the national capital comprising a distance of 348 kilometres in 16 hours and 2 minutes.

Sharing this achievement, the DMRC wrote on social media platforms on Tuesday, “DMRC family is proud of Prafull’s feat”.

In 2017, Adham Fisher recorded the fastest time to travel to all the stations under Madrid Metro in 12 hours, 15 minutes and 48 seconds. In 2019, he recorded the fastest time to travel to all Rotterdam Metro stations in 4 hours, 2 minutes and 10 seconds. Fisher, who has a fascination with subway systems, has also held the records for the fastest time to travel to all stations at the Paris Metro and New York Subway.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

With 254 stations, the Delhi Metro has the largest operational metro network in India. If the stations under Noida’s Aqua line and Rapid Metro Gurgaon are added, then the number of stations stands at 286. In its phase one development, the Delhi Metro had three lines and as of 2022, it has developed into an extensive network of 12 lines.

The Delhi Metro is followed by Hyderabad Metro, which has a railway length of 69.2 kilometres, and the Bengaluru Metro with a 56.1-kilometre long network.

