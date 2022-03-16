‘Fastest time to travel to all metro stations’: DMRC employee breaks world record

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that Prafull Singh, one of their employees, entered the Guinness World Records for recording the “Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations”.

DMRC added that Singh achieved this feat by covering all the metro stations in the national capital comprising a distance of 348 kilometres in 16 hours and 2 minutes.

Sharing this achievement, the DMRC wrote on social media platforms on Tuesday, “DMRC family is proud of Prafull’s feat”.

DMRC employee Prafull Singh has entered into the Guinness World Records for recording the ‘Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations’. This makes him the first person to travel to 254 stations covering 348 kms in just 16 hrs 2 minutes. DMRC family is proud of Prafull’s feat. pic.twitter.com/RswgUBgANi — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 15, 2022

In 2017, Adham Fisher recorded the fastest time to travel to all the stations under Madrid Metro in 12 hours, 15 minutes and 48 seconds. In 2019, he recorded the fastest time to travel to all Rotterdam Metro stations in 4 hours, 2 minutes and 10 seconds. Fisher, who has a fascination with subway systems, has also held the records for the fastest time to travel to all stations at the Paris Metro and New York Subway.

With 254 stations, the Delhi Metro has the largest operational metro network in India. If the stations under Noida’s Aqua line and Rapid Metro Gurgaon are added, then the number of stations stands at 286. In its phase one development, the Delhi Metro had three lines and as of 2022, it has developed into an extensive network of 12 lines.

The Delhi Metro is followed by Hyderabad Metro, which has a railway length of 69.2 kilometres, and the Bengaluru Metro with a 56.1-kilometre long network.