Saturday, August 20, 2022

‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’: Farooq, Omar Abdullah dance steals the show at a wedding. Watch video

Netizens can’t stop gushing about the father-son duo’s dance moves to Sufi song ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’

Farooq Abhullah, Omar Abdhullah, Farooq, Omar Abdhullah dance, Abdhullah's dance, National Conference, indian expressThe Sufi song ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ is heard in the background and people at the wedding are seen dancing with vigour.

It’s not every day that you get a glimpse into the personal side of politicians. And a video that shows just that is now gaining popularity on social media. The father-son duo of Farooq and Omar Abdullah were caught on camera grooving to the song ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ at a wedding function and netizens cannot stop gushing over it.

A clip shared by Twitter user and journalist Jehangir Ali shows the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and vice-president stealing the show at a wedding with their dance moves. The Sufi song ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ is heard in the background and people at the wedding are seen dancing with vigour. Enjoying the beats, Farooq is seen clapping his hands, dancing gently and smiling at his son, who is also clapping. After a while, they link arms and go around one another, and are soon joined by others.

“Quite a performance by the father-son duo – the inimitable Dr Farooq and @OmarAbdullah.May Allah swt bless doctor saheb with many more years of healthy life,” Ali tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Scenes of politicians revealing their funny side and dancing with others often intrigue netizens. During Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined tribal folk dancers in swaying to the rhythmic beats of the drums. Banerjee’s moves delighted those who witnessed the I-Day celebrations after a pandemic-induced gap of two years.

Before that, Nagaland Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a video of grooving with folk dancers during Tsungremmong celebrations. The 41-year-old politician became an internet sensation with his online presence.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 11:58:11 am
