‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’: Farooq, Omar Abdullah dance steals the show at a wedding. Watch video

It’s not every day that you get a glimpse into the personal side of politicians. And a video that shows just that is now gaining popularity on social media. The father-son duo of Farooq and Omar Abdullah were caught on camera grooving to the song ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ at a wedding function and netizens cannot stop gushing over it.
A clip shared by Twitter user and journalist Jehangir Ali shows the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and vice-president stealing the show at a wedding with their dance moves. The Sufi song ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ is heard in the background and people at the wedding are seen dancing with vigour. Enjoying the beats, Farooq is seen clapping his hands, dancing gently and smiling at his son, who is also clapping. After a while, they link arms and go around one another, and are soon joined by others.
“Quite a performance by the father-son duo – the inimitable Dr Farooq and @OmarAbdullah.May Allah swt bless doctor saheb with many more years of healthy life,” Ali tweeted.
Watch the video here:
Quite a performance by the father-son duo – the inimitable Dr Farooq and @OmarAbdullah. May Allah swt bless doctor saheb with many more years of healthy life. pic.twitter.com/QcHSKRfjmw
— Jehangir Ali (@Gaamuk) August 19, 2022
Scenes of politicians revealing their funny side and dancing with others often intrigue netizens. During Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined tribal folk dancers in swaying to the rhythmic beats of the drums. Banerjee’s moves delighted those who witnessed the I-Day celebrations after a pandemic-induced gap of two years.
Subscriber Only Stories
Before that, Nagaland Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a video of grooving with folk dancers during Tsungremmong celebrations. The 41-year-old politician became an internet sensation with his online presence.
Mahima Chaudhary to play author-activist Pupul Jayakar in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, see first look
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers?
'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Mahima Chaudhary to play author-activist Pupul Jayakar in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, see first look
Zak Crawley’s England place under threat after Lord’s failure
KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 12.5 lakh question based on the Ramayana?
After years, Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body to recruit 386 permanent staffers
Chandigarh: Woman stabbed to death, maternal uncle is prime suspect, say cops
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI: India likely to land an unchanged XI
Now software decides: Inter-district transfer of ZP teachers underway in Maharashtra
CJI inaugurates new City Courts Complex in Vijayawada
Man murders landlord with hammer in Delhi’s Mangolpuri, held after 250-km chase
Andropause: Everything you need to know about ‘male menopause’
Explained: How is Russia’s war in Ukraine going?
KEAM 2022 Provisional category list released; raise objections till August 23