Woman claims govt ‘snatched’ her sandals to stop farmers’ protest and social media has a lot to say

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protests, a woman has alleged her sandals were stolen from the protesting site to stop her from participating.

In a video that is now making rounds on the internet, the woman has blamed the Modi government for the “theft” and urged the authorities to “return” her sandals.

In the purported video, she introduces herself as Thakur Geeta Bhati, head of Kisan Ekta Sangh women’s wing, and claims that the police and the government have ‘snatched’ her sandals to stop her from protesting.

“The police and the government snatched my sandals thinking that farmers will stop protesting. But I will fight barefoot. I will file an FIR against them,” Bhati says in the video.

The video shows Bhati surrounded by women and other protesters when she blames the police and the government for the theft of her sandals.

The video prompted many reactions on social media platforms, with #GeetaBhati, ‘#Geeta Bhati ka sandal vapas karo’ dominating social media trends in India.

The video prompted hilarious memes online:

Meanwhile, the protest by farmers challenging the three farm laws passed by the Centre entered its twelfth day on December 7.

Ahead of ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 called by farmers unions, the Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security. The nationwide shut down is being supported by several opposition parties. (Follow LIVE Updates here)

