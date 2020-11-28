scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 28, 2020
Murthal dhaba provides free food to protesting farmers, wins hearts

Amrik Sukhdev dhaba in Haryana's Murthal opened its doors to the protesting farmers and had a langar sewa for the people who have been marching for three days.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 28, 2020 3:00:55 pm
farmers protest, farmers dilli chalo protest, murthal dhaba free food farmers, Amrik Sukhdev dhaba farmers free food, Amrik Sukhdev dhaba langar farmers, punjab farmers protest, indian expressA video of the farmers eating at the famous dhaba is widely being shared online. (Source: Amrik Sukhdev, IYC/ Facebook)

Braving water cannons, tear gas and winter chill, as thousands of farmers moved towards the national capital as part of their “Dilli Chalo” protest against the Centre’s new farm laws, a dhaba along the highway came forward to help them.

The famous Amrik Sukhdev dhaba in Haryana’s Murthal opened its doors to the protesting farmers and oragnised a langar sewa for them for three days. The kind gesture won many hearts on social media with people praised the dhaba owners and management for coming to the aid of protesting farmers.

Video of the farmers having a meal at the famous food joint is widely being shared online. It garnered a lot of attention online after the Youth Wing of the Indian National Congress shared a clip of the dhaba located on the Ambala-Delhi national highway on its social media handles.

A spokesperson for the dhaba said it was nothing out of the ordinary and was part of the Sikh faith they believe in. “In Sikh community we believe in sewa more than anything else, so, when we saw so many people stranded it was only right that we offer them food. It was more feeding all, that attitude that made us do it,” he told IndianExpress.com over the telephone.

Asked if they would continue the langar, the spokesperson added: “Whenever there is such a need we will continue to open our doors for them.”

Refusing to comment on the number of people the dhaba fed on Friday, he added: “When doing sewa we don’t count the number of plates being served as it’s unnecessary. It’s about serving God through feeding people and ultimately about humanity.”

Amrik Sukhdev was not the only one to organise a langar for the farmers. Khalsa Aid India volunteers too offered free food the protesting farmers along the highway near the border.

The gesture was appreciated by many online, including celebrities.

After heavy deployment of forces at the borders, the Delhi Police allowed the farmers to enter the capital for their “peaceful protest” and were escorted by police personnel to north Delhi’s Nirankari Ground. However, they refused to go there and asked government to change protest site to Jantar Mantar. BKU Ugrahan — the largest farmers’ union in Punjab said that they will not go to Nirankari Park in Burari but will sit on the outskirts of Delhi till the time permission for doing protest at Jantar Mantar is not given.

The permission was granted by the Delhi Police after several rounds of discussion with farmer leaders and also after the AAP-ruled Delhi government rejected their request for allowing them to use nine stadiums as temporary jails to detain the farmers.

Sending conciliatory signals to the protesting farmers for the second time in as many days, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invited them for talks on December 3. Farmers want the Centre to either withdraw the three legislations or guarantee them the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops by introducing a new law.

