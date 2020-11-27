Watch: Man jumps on police vehicle to turn off water cannon during farmers’ protest

Navdeep Singh from Ambala have become a social media star.

As hundreds of protesters marched towards Delhi to protest against the farmers bills, the video of a young protester climbing on a police vehicle to turn off a water cannon is being widely shared on social media.

The ‘Dilli Chalo’ march by hundreds of farmers from Punjab led to a tense face-off at the Shambhu interstate border, near Haryana’s Ambala district. Police were using water cannons to disperse the protesters when the incident was caught on camera.

The video shows the man jumping on top of a police vehicle that has a water cannon mounted on it and turning off the water supply to the cannon. He is then seen jumping off the vehicle onto a tractor transporting protesters.

This incident reportedly took place near Kurukshetra and the young protestor has been identified as Navdeep Singh from Ambala.

“I climbed from a tractor trolley on to the truck and reached the tap. I turned it off, but a policeman had also climbed (on to the truck) chasing me. But by that time, my brother had brought his tractor near and I jumped on it,” Singh told local channel Punjabi Lok.

Singh said he was struck with canes by policemen but holds no ill will against them as they were only doing their jobs.

Singh also said he strongly believed in the cause they are fighting for.

Here’s how people reacted to the clip on social media:

Folk hero of the day: Navdeep Singh from Ambala district. He clambered on to an anti-riot vehicle to turn off a water cannon directed at his fellow farmers, then made a commando-style leap on to a moving tractor-trolly to escape.

Jai Jawan! Jai Kisan! — Mandeep Singh Bajwa (@MandeepBajwa) November 26, 2020

The hero this country needs https://t.co/etjLaWU2EM — SS Bunty (@podidosai) November 27, 2020

This will perhaps be one of the most iconic pictures of this protest. https://t.co/wD0P3HPyC7 — Ramana (@CRamanaKumar) November 26, 2020

He is son of our brave farmers. Salute to you. https://t.co/kyDIk4QvJI — A Anwar (@manwaraftab) November 26, 2020

This is what we call wakhra swag. https://t.co/GHie08cCPG — Chetna (@chetnakum) November 26, 2020

This young protestor jumped on to the the water cannon, turned the tap off and jumped right back on to his trolley, during yesterday’s protest at Punjab-Haryana border.

Salute brother 👩‍🌾👩‍🌾👩‍🌾👩‍🌾 #Bku #FarmersProtest #FarmersDilliChalo #PunjabFarmers pic.twitter.com/8wNKIE33JJ — ninder_gill666 (@NGill666) November 26, 2020

After clashes between protesters and police at multiple locations in Haryana, the protesters were granted permission Friday to protest against three farm bills in Northwest Delhi. (Live Updates)

Expressing his anger over the treatment of farmers by the Haryana government, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the use of “brute force” against them is “totally undemocratic and unconstitutional”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd