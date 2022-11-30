Farmer travels 415 km to Bengaluru, reportedly only gets Rs 8.35 for 205 kg onion

A farmer from Gadag in Karnataka reportedly received a mere Rs 8.36 for 205 kg onion after travelling 415 km to Bengaluru. A photograph of the farmer’s receipt has now gone viral with netizens sympathising about the fate of farmers who get such low prices for their produce.

As per the viral receipt dated November 22, the total price for 205 kg of onion is Rs 410, while the charges for porter service and freight are Rs 401. So, after reducing the porter and freight charges, the farmer purportedly only got Rs 8.36.

A Twitter user named Arjun, whose bio says he is a farmer and entrepreneur, noted that the Gadag farmer travelled 415 km to sell his produce in Bengaluru. “This is how The double engine Govt of @narendramodi & @BSBommai doubling the income of farmers (Adani),” Arjun tweeted.

This is how The double engine Govt of @narendramodi & @BSBommai doubling the income of farmers (Adani) Gadag farmer travels 415 km to Bengaluru to sell onions, gets Rs 8.36 for 205 kg! pic.twitter.com/NmmdQhAJhv — Arjun (@arjundsage1) November 28, 2022

Several users were saddened by the farmer’s plight. A user commented, “If it’s true, it’s really sad situation Freight charges are fine, but 100rs per 50KG is ridiculous Here in Gurgaon Onions are selling 50-55 rs per KG – Not Fare!!”

Another user wrote, “It’s inhuman..Think about the time and efforts invested by the famer..It justs saddens me.. Wholesaler please have a heart.” A third user wrote, “Really shocking Without farmers we are nothing Is this the rate that has to be offered to them Is the Government sleeping.”

Really shocking😱

Without farmers we are nothing

Is this the rate that has to be offered to them

Is the Government sleeping 😠 — Nikhilesh Kumar (@Nikhilesh412) November 29, 2022

This is shocking!! — BornFree (@BornFre68524423) November 29, 2022