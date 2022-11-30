scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Farmer travels 415 km to Bengaluru, reportedly only gets Rs 8.35 for 205 kg onion

A photograph of a receipt purportedly showing how a farmer from Gadag in Karnataka was paid less than Rs 10 for 205kg of onion has gone viral.

farmer travels 415 km, farmer gets Rs 8 for 205 kg onion, Rs 8 for 205 kg onion, onion price, onion price in Karnataka, indian expressSeveral users were saddened by the farmer's plight

A farmer from Gadag in Karnataka reportedly received a mere Rs 8.36 for 205 kg onion after travelling 415 km to Bengaluru. A photograph of the farmer’s receipt has now gone viral with netizens sympathising about the fate of farmers who get such low prices for their produce.

As per the viral receipt dated November 22, the total price for 205 kg of onion is Rs 410, while the charges for porter service and freight are Rs 401. So, after reducing the porter and freight charges, the farmer purportedly only got Rs 8.36.

A Twitter user named Arjun, whose bio says he is a farmer and entrepreneur, noted that the Gadag farmer travelled 415 km to sell his produce in Bengaluru. “This is how The double engine Govt of @narendramodi & @BSBommai doubling the income of farmers (Adani),” Arjun tweeted.

Several users were saddened by the farmer’s plight. A user commented, “If it’s true, it’s really sad situation Freight charges are fine, but 100rs per 50KG is ridiculous Here in Gurgaon Onions are selling 50-55 rs per KG – Not Fare!!”

Another user wrote, “It’s inhuman..Think about the time and efforts invested by the famer..It justs saddens me.. Wholesaler please have a heart.” A third user wrote, “Really shocking Without farmers we are nothing Is this the rate that has to be offered to them Is the Government sleeping.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 12:56:35 pm
