A Punjabi couple wins praise from singers Rekha Bhardwaj, Mohit Chauhan for their singing

The video, which was shared by Twitter user Jitendra S Jorawat was also, praised by playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj and Mohit Chauhan. (Twitter/Jitendra S Jorawat) The video, which was shared by Twitter user Jitendra S Jorawat was also, praised by playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj and Mohit Chauhan. (Twitter/Jitendra S Jorawat)

A video of a family singing the classic song ‘Aawaz Deke Hume Tum Bulao’ from the 1962 movie Professor is making the rounds of the internet.

The video features Lalchand, a farmer from Punjab singing in a field in the village of Ganeshgarh, along with his wife. The song was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video praised the couple for their soulful rendition. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

What a lovely couple. God bless them 🙏 — Beena Gobind Singh (@beena_gobind) June 26, 2020

Kya khoobsoorat gaya hai!! Bahut zabardast!! — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) June 23, 2020

Beautiful voice — fanoos (@khan_fanoos) June 23, 2020

Wow! Talent hidden in Indian Farms — Ranjeet Pol (@pol_ranjeet) June 26, 2020

Perfect💯👍

May God always keep such happy moments… 😅👌👍🌼🥀 — Jitendra S Jorawat (@sighspeaks) June 22, 2020

Pure bliss!!! — Shirish R Kala (@Shirishkala) June 23, 2020

I loved it. khuli awaaz aur yeh gaana 🥰 — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 23, 2020

Music feeding the souls of those who feed the world Aisa gaane ke liye dildaar hona zaroori hai bas ❤️ — Geeta N (@GirlyDisposish) June 23, 2020

The video, which was shared by Twitter user Jitendra S Jorawat was also praised by playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj and Mohit Chauhan.

Made my morning .. how beautifully they sing.. with nuances, soulful rendition .. they are enjoying and so am i .. i am feeling overwhelmed … ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/oO6HjQpJmN — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) June 23, 2020

Singing in the fields…they can feel it.. beautiful. https://t.co/hVGCbSgNDn — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) June 23, 2020

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over three lakh times and has over 10,000 likes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd