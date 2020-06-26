scorecardresearch
A Punjabi couple wins praise from singers Rekha Bhardwaj, Mohit Chauhan for their singing

The video features Lalchand a farmer from Punjab singing in a field along with his wife.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 26, 2020 5:13:33 pm
Aawaz Deke Humen Tum Bulao, Aawaz Deke Humen Tum Bulao cover, Aawaz Deke Humen Tum Bulao song cover, Humen Tum Bulao cover, Humen Tum Bulao song, Professor movie song, Professor movie song cover, Trending news, Indian Express news. The video, which was shared by Twitter user Jitendra S Jorawat was also, praised by playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj and Mohit Chauhan. (Twitter/Jitendra S Jorawat)

A video of a family singing the classic song ‘Aawaz Deke Hume Tum Bulao’ from the 1962 movie Professor is making the rounds of the internet.

The video features Lalchand, a farmer from Punjab singing in a field in the village of Ganeshgarh, along with his wife. The song was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video praised the couple for their soulful rendition. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The video, which was shared by Twitter user Jitendra S Jorawat was also praised by playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj and Mohit Chauhan.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over three lakh times and has over 10,000 likes.

