‘Savage’: Faridabad Police’s ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ song reference for bike theft cracks netizens up

Those who work in police or law enforcement departments are usually considered to be serious. However, over the past few years, the image is changing and more and more personnel are showing off their lighter side on social media. Now, Faridabad Police too have joined the trend and left netizens laughing out loud with their sense of humour.

Taking to Twitter Saturday, Faridabad Police updated its followers about a motorcycle robbery and took to Bollywood while sharing the image of the offender. Referring to the ’90s song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s hit film Dil To Pagal Hai, the admins of the page flaunted their love for wordplay.

With “Bholi si soorat, kaam mein sustee, motorcycle churae, hae (innocent face, laziness to work, steals motorcycle)”, the force gave a hilarious twist to the song’s lyrics to fit the bill. Also adding a creative hashtag to say that the person has been arrested, they wrote: #ab_to_andar_hai.

People on the mircoblogging site love their Bollywood reference and quirky twist to give a mundane update and while some joined the conversation continuing with the song, others shared funny GIFs saying the cops had a pretty savage response.

