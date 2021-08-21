‘Savage’: Faridabad Police’s ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ song reference for bike theft cracks netizens up

Updated: August 21, 2021 8:32:36 pm
Those who work in police or law enforcement departments are usually considered to be serious. However, over the past few years, the image is changing and more and more personnel are showing off their lighter side on social media. Now, Faridabad Police too have joined the trend and left netizens laughing out loud with their sense of humour.
Taking to Twitter Saturday, Faridabad Police updated its followers about a motorcycle robbery and took to Bollywood while sharing the image of the offender. Referring to the ’90s song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s hit film Dil To Pagal Hai, the admins of the page flaunted their love for wordplay.
With “Bholi si soorat, kaam mein sustee, motorcycle churae, hae (innocent face, laziness to work, steals motorcycle)”, the force gave a hilarious twist to the song’s lyrics to fit the bill. Also adding a creative hashtag to say that the person has been arrested, they wrote: #ab_to_andar_hai.
भोली सी सूरत, काम में सुस्ती, मोटर-साइकल चुराए, हाए। #अब_तो_अंदर_है pic.twitter.com/ZkOVTtInxz
— People’s Police – Faridabad Police (@FBDPolice) August 21, 2021
People on the mircoblogging site love their Bollywood reference and quirky twist to give a mundane update and while some joined the conversation continuing with the song, others shared funny GIFs saying the cops had a pretty savage response.
Ayeee Hayeeee…! 🤦♀️😂😂😂😂
— Elly 🍁 🇮🇳 (@Elveenaa_) August 21, 2021
Sir isko chor diya jaye. Isko to dumble bana ke gym wala uthayega jiska bike leke bhaga hai 😭😭😂😂
— A (@AvengerBihari) August 21, 2021
— JuiceSprite Boobrah (@Yorker_Gawd) August 21, 2021
The Gym 😂😂
The irony is gaadi bhi kamjor aur churane wala bhi
— Shayarcaster (@shayarcaster) August 21, 2021
Aaye Haaye 👏👏😝😝😝 pic.twitter.com/88OpdFardv
— Ramta Jogi (@hitri04) August 21, 2021
Very nicely posted and the hash tag is so awesome 👌👌👌
— Haap Chikan Sejwan Fried Rice (@friedricewala) August 21, 2021
Jab danda pade to bole ‘hye hye’
— Ani (@iam_animishra) August 21, 2021
— Sanjay Ahuja ☯️ (@486Sanjay) August 21, 2021
— Niwesh (@niwesh13) August 21, 2021
Waah waah… 😂😂 https://t.co/N3FvYtmNce
— Manish Bhatt (@manishbhatt01) August 21, 2021
— एक बिहारी (@kumar_SonuM) August 21, 2021
Love the humour in our police force 🤣 https://t.co/LyedLI6Sdq
— Shubham Mittal (@mittalshubham_) August 21, 2021
Thank you Faridabad Police, very cool 👍 https://t.co/qyXIlNiEmd
— Abhay (@shayad_hay) August 21, 2021
Savage🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/uCaItuKH8K
— Yash (@garlicc__bread) August 21, 2021
Ye faridabad police ka handle kon use kar rha hai bhaay, haye..😹😭 https://t.co/KA6M4h2LD8
— Bhuwantastic (@Bhuwantastic) August 21, 2021
