Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Actor Farhan Akhtar highlights ‘glaring error’ in a Bengali school textbook, leaves Twitterati shocked

The tweet, which received over 400 retweets and 1800 likes, received reactions from many including the TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien. While some came up with hilarious responses to the tweet, others wondered why no proof-reading was done before publishing the textbook.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 19, 2018 3:29:01 pm
milkha singh, farhan akhtar, bhaag milkha bhaag, bengal tiger, the flying sikh, who is milkha singh, bengal textbook, bengal text book mistake, indian express, indian express news The image used to depict Indian track and field athlete Milkha Singh in the textbook is that of Farhan Akhtar from the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. (Source: File Photo)

A Bengali school textbook carried an image of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar instead of Indian track and field legend Milkha Singh. Akhtar, who played Milkha Singh in Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, highlighted the glaring error in a Twitter post.

Akhtar wrote, “To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal. There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school textbooks to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book? Sincerely.”

He also tagged TMC spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Dereck O’ Brien for good measure. The tweet, which received over 400 retweets and 1800 likes, elicited reactions from many including O’Brien. While some came up with hilarious responses to the tweet, others wondered why no proof-reading was done before publishing the textbook. Here are some of the reactions that followed the tweet:

ALSO READ | Javed Akhtar translates Farhan Akhtar’s poem into Hindi; Twitterati call it #FatherGoals

What do you think about this mistake? Tell us in the comments section below.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
Watch Now
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think tha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement