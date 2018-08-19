Actor Farhan Akhtar highlights ‘glaring error’ in a Bengali school textbook, leaves Twitterati shocked

The image used to depict Indian track and field athlete Milkha Singh in the textbook is that of Farhan Akhtar from the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. (Source: File Photo) The image used to depict Indian track and field athlete Milkha Singh in the textbook is that of Farhan Akhtar from the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. (Source: File Photo)

A Bengali school textbook carried an image of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar instead of Indian track and field legend Milkha Singh. Akhtar, who played Milkha Singh in Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, highlighted the glaring error in a Twitter post.

Akhtar wrote, “To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal. There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school textbooks to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book? Sincerely.”

He also tagged TMC spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Dereck O’ Brien for good measure. The tweet, which received over 400 retweets and 1800 likes, elicited reactions from many including O’Brien. While some came up with hilarious responses to the tweet, others wondered why no proof-reading was done before publishing the textbook. Here are some of the reactions that followed the tweet:

On it. Thanks for the feedback. — Derek O’Brien (@derekobrienmp) August 19, 2018

This is comedy. Dark comedy. Satirical dark comedy. At first I laughed so hard.. Then I gave it some serious thought.. And then I laughed harder https://t.co/LA4TAZpRL3 — sanket porwal (@sanketporwal) August 19, 2018

What were they thinking? — Intellectual Fool (@umeshup88) August 19, 2018

This is the level of people engaged in educatiom sector today…no proof reading of matetials meant for education children…While #MilkhaSingh ran for bringing #Medal for country, we are running for #Money — P N Singh (@parasjanpara) August 19, 2018

@Lyfeghosh what’s publisher’s mistake in it if @FarOutAkhtar has acted so well in “Bhag Milkha Bhag” that people remember him as Milkha Singh? The real culprit is @FarOutAkhtar. Need to punish severely. — Mayur Agrawal (@agrawalmayur23) August 19, 2018

