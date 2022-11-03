scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Fans thrilled as former beauty pageant winners announce surprise wedding on Instagram

Former Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, ex-Miss Puerto Rico, announced their wedding through an Instagram reel.

Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico get married, former beauty queen Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín get married, Beauty queens announce marriage in surprise Instagram post, same sex marriage viral post, same sex marriage in Puerto Rico, viral LGBTQ news, indian expressVarela and Valentín had first met in Thailand during the 2020 Miss Grand International (MGI) competition, one of the six major global beauty contests in the world.

Models and beauty pageant winners Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín have announced their wedding through an Instagram reel. The “hard launch” by the former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico earlier this week has surprised their followers as they kept the romantic aspect of their relationship away from the glare of social media.

Varela and Valentín had first met in Thailand during the 2020 Miss Grand International (MGI) competition, one of the six major global beauty contests in the world. In the beauty contest, they represented Argentina and Puerto Rico respectively, and reached the top 10.

ALSO READ |In a first, gay couple says ‘I Do’ in Telangana

Both became close friends after the contest and frequently featured on each other’s social media. However, they never alluded to their dating life until finally posting the announcement reel.

The now-viral Instagram reel shows snippets from their relationship on holidays, dinner dates, and finally moving to the proposal and their wedding day. The concluding image in the reel shows the couple standing outside a city courthouse in Puerto Rico’s San Juan where they got married on October 28. Same-sex marriage in Puerto Rico has been legal since July 2015.

The jointly shared reel was captioned in Spanish, “Después de decidir mantener en privacidad nuestra relación, les abrimos las puertas en un día especial. 28/10/22 (After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day)”.

Their post has gathered over 2.5 lakh likes. Commenting on it, Abena Akuaba, the Ghanaian singer who won Miss Grand International 2020, wrote, “Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union ”.

