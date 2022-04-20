Eagle-eyed fans spot similarity between Bajirao Mastani and Shang Chi: ‘Marvel scene is a blatant copy’

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings created quite a buzz when it released in 2021. Marketed as the first superhero film with a Chinese-American protagonist, it earned plaudits online and broke numerous records. However, now the desi fans have a bone to pick with the Marvel movie. Reason? Well, they think one iconic scene from the Simu Liu film has an uncanny resemblance with Bajirao Mastani.

The scene in question is when Xu Wenwu (played by Tony Leung), father of Shang-Chi is seen marching toward the enemy on a horse. Leung was seen beautifully showing off his skills with the ten rings as he fights off a barrage of arrows in the sequence.

However, months after the release, eagled-eyed fans have spotted similarities with the 2015 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Bajirao Mastani. On Reddit, someone shared a frame by frame comparison of the two scenes.

Of course, the setting, ambience and presence of rings add oomph factor in the big-budget Hollywood production, netizens called out the studio for “blatantly copying” for recreating frame-by-frame shots.

The post shared on Reddit subgroup ‘BollyBlindsNGossip’ quickly was upvoted with many fans weighing in. Many highlighted how there is much criticism when Bollywood directors are even inspired and pay homage to a foreign film but viewers turn a blind eye if the situation is reversed.

While some encouraged the user to post the video under Marvel’s Reddit group so it draws attention from die heart Marvel Studios fans from outside India as well, others said Indian cinema is way ahead in many ways but doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.