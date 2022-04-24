Heartbroken yet hopeful: Fans react as Virat Kohli gets out at zero consecutively

Virat Kohli fans were again left disappointed as he got out on his first ball at the hands of Marco Jansen during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad Saturday during the ongoing IPL season.

This was the second consecutive golden duck moment for Kohli after he was out at zero on April 19 during a match between Royal Challenger Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. In cricket, the term ‘golden duck’ is used when a batter is dismissed at the first ball of their innings.

So far, in this IPL season, out of eight matches of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli has not been able to score even a half-century, with his highest score being 48.

After Saturday’s match, many cricket fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at Kohli’s declining form, while many people also hoped that the former Indian skipper will soon get his mojo back.

supported him in his highs will stand with him during the lows #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/dDSc6Rmg9b — Krishna Chaitanya (@__kriche__) April 23, 2022

yaar, this virat kohli rut is simply heartbreaking — Venkat Ananth (@venkatananth) April 23, 2022

This has become serious for real, Virat Kohli should really rest and get his mind cleared. Pretend like cricket doesn’t exist Kohli and comeback with the player we actually know.

It honestly doesn’t feel good to watch you struggle. — Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season (@Shrustappen33) April 23, 2022

Virat Kohli has batted 864 times in professional cricket. Only on two occasions has he bagged back to back DUCKS – in this IPL and in the home series against England in 2021. #IPL2022 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 23, 2022

I may not tell but I really miss Kohli centuries#RCBvSRH #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/vkjmbnG3Hv — SM (@dickjorsey) April 23, 2022

The games that life plays with the mightiest. #Virat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 23, 2022

Everything is written in his face reaction, no anger only disappointment , he is going through the very tough phase , but we are always with u champ .

We are sure you will come back king 👑.#ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli #RCBvSRH #Cricket #Trending #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/GGUmKdA7Ta — Mridul (@Mr_idul_01) April 24, 2022

Sanjay Bangar, who is the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, defended Kohli at a press conference on Saturday. “He (Kohli) is somebody who has consistently performed for RCB. Players go through these kinds of rough patches,” said Bangar.

Bangar also added, “He is certainly doing everything that is in his control. He is doing his fitness and skills and taking good breaks and not letting the pressure get to him. He has been taking breaks at regular intervals and will continue to do so going forward.”

A few days ago, Ravi Shastri had raised concern over Kohli. “Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him. Whether it’s two months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got six to seven years of cricket left in him and you don’t want to lose that with a fried brain,” said Shastri, the former head coach of the men’s national cricket team.