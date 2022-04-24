scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Heartbroken yet hopeful: Fans react as Virat Kohli gets out at zero consecutively

In the last two matches of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli got out in the first ball.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 24, 2022 3:04:30 pm
Virat Kohli golden duck, Virat kolhi out at zero IPL, RCB vs SRH virat kohli, IPL 2022, Indian ExpressSo far, in this IPL season, out of eight matches of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli has not been able to score even a half-century, with his highest score being 48.

Virat Kohli fans were again left disappointed as he got out on his first ball at the hands of Marco Jansen during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad Saturday during the ongoing IPL season.

This was the second consecutive golden duck moment for Kohli after he was out at zero on April 19 during a match between Royal Challenger Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. In cricket, the term ‘golden duck’ is used when a batter is dismissed at the first ball of their innings.

ALSO READ |IPL 2022: Fan says ‘no marriage till RCB win trophy’, triggers laugh and sympathy online

After Saturday’s match, many cricket fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at Kohli’s declining form, while many people also hoped that the former Indian skipper will soon get his mojo back.

Sanjay Bangar, who is the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, defended Kohli at a press conference on Saturday. “He (Kohli) is somebody who has consistently performed for RCB. Players go through these kinds of rough patches,” said Bangar.

Bangar also added, “He is certainly doing everything that is in his control. He is doing his fitness and skills and taking good breaks and not letting the pressure get to him. He has been taking breaks at regular intervals and will continue to do so going forward.”

A few days ago, Ravi Shastri had raised concern over Kohli. “Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him. Whether it’s two months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got six to seven years of cricket left in him and you don’t want to lose that with a fried brain,” said Shastri, the former head coach of the men’s national cricket team.

