Toggle Menu
‘Take a bow, #KingKohli’: Fans praise Virat as he becomes fastest batsman to score 11,000 ODI runshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/fans-praise-virat-kohli-as-he-becomes-fastest-batsman-to-score-11000-odi-runs-5783390/

‘Take a bow, #KingKohli’: Fans praise Virat as he becomes fastest batsman to score 11,000 ODI runs

The Indian skipper broke the record of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the milestone in 276 innings. Kohli secured it just 222 innings, 54 fewer than the 'God of Cricket'.

virat kohli, india vs pakistan, icc world cup, kolhi 11000 runs, kohli records, fastest ODI 11000 runs, cricket news, indian express
#KingKohli trends online as Virat Kohli crosses 11000 ODI runs, breaking Tendulkar’s record.

Indian fans rooting for the Men in Blue against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday had two reasons to celebrate. Not only did Virat Kohli crack a sublime half-century alongside Rohit Sharma’s ton, but he also emerged as the fastest batsman to reach 11,000 runs.

The Indian skipper broke the record of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the milestone in 276 innings. Kohli secured it just 222 innings, 54 fewer than the ‘God of Cricket’.

The historic feat in a high-tension match left desi fans in a frenzy who couldn’t stop lauding him for his contribution. With #KingKohli, Virat’s fans went berserk online, praising him for his monumental success. As the feat was achieved against Pakistan, fans had all the more reasons to cheer for him.

Social media was abuzz with his success.

However, fans were left disappointed when he decided to walk away despite replays showing he didn’t nick the ball to the wicketkeeper. After Rohit’s dismissal, Kohli, who single-handedly took charge of the Indian innings, was eventually removed by Mohammad Amir in the 48th over of the match. In the fourth ball of the over, Kohli tried to hook a short delivery but was unable to execute his shot.

The dismissal of Kohli became a topic of debate online. While the Pakistani players were not very keen for the appeal, Kohli decided to walk out of self-consciousness.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs Pakistan reactions LIVE: Vijay Shankar is winning hearts online after taking first wicket
2 ICC World Cup 2019: Cloud over India vs Pakistan tie, it is raining memes online
3 Happy Father’s Day: Google thanks dads for their unwavering love with this adorable doodle