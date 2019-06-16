‘Take a bow, #KingKohli’: Fans praise Virat as he becomes fastest batsman to score 11,000 ODI runs

Indian fans rooting for the Men in Blue against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday had two reasons to celebrate. Not only did Virat Kohli crack a sublime half-century alongside Rohit Sharma’s ton, but he also emerged as the fastest batsman to reach 11,000 runs.

Advertising

The Indian skipper broke the record of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the milestone in 276 innings. Kohli secured it just 222 innings, 54 fewer than the ‘God of Cricket’.

The historic feat in a high-tension match left desi fans in a frenzy who couldn’t stop lauding him for his contribution. With #KingKohli, Virat’s fans went berserk online, praising him for his monumental success. As the feat was achieved against Pakistan, fans had all the more reasons to cheer for him.

Social media was abuzz with his success.

Virat Kohli is the first batsman to reach 11,000 ODI runs milestone with a strike-rate above 90. GOAT. #KingKohli — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 16, 2019

Fastest to 11,000 runs just in 222 innings. Give to the most consistent, exceptional and determined batsmen of the world!! And not to mention that he is not only born to break records but create many. #KingKohli #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/9QzleP50bw — Subhi_18 (@18Subhi) June 16, 2019

Virat Kohli became the fastest Batsman to reached 11000 runs in ODI Cricket… He just 222 innings taken to achieved this milestone. What a player #KingKohli Kohli #INDvPAK @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/d3lpm5s7gH — Ansar Ahmed Ansari(official) (@AnsarAhmedAnsa7) June 16, 2019

194 innings 9000, 205 innings 10000, 222 innings 11000 runs. It’s just ridiculous from @imVkohli. He has set a new meaning for consistency. #kingKohli 👑 pic.twitter.com/RtiLfQaRVf — Kishore Karanam (@_itsknk) June 16, 2019

11,000 runs💙

Called King for a reason 👑

Take a bow #KingKohli 💙👑❤️ — Unnati Madan (@unnati_madan) June 16, 2019

11,000* ODI RUNS for KING KOHLI 🔥

Fastest Cricketer to do so🙏🏻 Congratulations Champ 💙 Slaying the Cricket World like a Boss 👑 👏🏻🙏🙏 So Proud ❤️#kingkohli #ViratKohli — Sewa Das (@sewa_das) June 16, 2019

just 222 innings 11000 Run Reached ❤️ , Wel Play #KingKohli 👏🔥 Run Machine For A Reaction @imVkohli 😎 100 Run Loading… ! pic.twitter.com/URghTB4Nh7 — Innocent Boy Senthil ᴺᴷᴾ (@ThalaRasigan_Sk) June 16, 2019

No. of inns btwn each 1000 run milestones for @imVkohli:-

🐐 #kingKohli

0 to 1k – 24 inns

1k to 2k – 29 inns

2k to 3k – 22 inns

3k to 4k – 18 inns

4k to 5k – 21 inns

5k to 6k – 22 inns

6k to 7k – 25 inns

7k to 8k – 14 inns

8k to 9k – 19 inns

9k to 10k – 11 ins

10k to 11k – 17 ins pic.twitter.com/7hVzeSEeFb — GNVK{NITISH} (@gnitishkrvkhlii) June 16, 2019

Only batsman to complete fastest 11000 runs in ODI The Diamond Of World Cricket ❤️@imVkohli #Virat #KingKohli #CWC19 #IndiaVsPakistan — Nishita Sarma 🍁 (@MyLoveVirat18) June 16, 2019 Advertising

However, fans were left disappointed when he decided to walk away despite replays showing he didn’t nick the ball to the wicketkeeper. After Rohit’s dismissal, Kohli, who single-handedly took charge of the Indian innings, was eventually removed by Mohammad Amir in the 48th over of the match. In the fourth ball of the over, Kohli tried to hook a short delivery but was unable to execute his shot.

The dismissal of Kohli became a topic of debate online. While the Pakistani players were not very keen for the appeal, Kohli decided to walk out of self-consciousness.