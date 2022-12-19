scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Fans place Messi’s huge cutout underwater in the Arabian Sea. Watch video

The clip shared by Mohammed Swadikh shows a group of young Argentina fans clad in the team's jersey venturing out into the sea with a huge cutout of Messi. One of them is heard saying, "Our Messi has entered the boat to plunge into the sea”.

As Messi's cutout lands in the sea, fish are seen swimming in front of the camera, giving a visual treat.
Social media platforms are flooded with posts celebrating the victory of Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Overwhelmed with joy, Lionel Messi’s fans have been taking to the streets and praising the 35-year-old football player who seems to have settled the GOAT debate.

And, a group of fans even dived into the Arabian Sea and placed a huge cutout of Messi underwater ahead of the final match in Lakshadweep.

The clip shared by Mohammed Swadikh shows a group of young Argentina fans clad in the team’s jersey venturing out into the sea with a huge cutout of Messi. One of them is heard saying, “Our Messi has entered the boat to plunge into the sea”. The fan adds they are from Kavaratti in Lakshadweep. With a wide grin, one of them is seen standing on the boat and flying the Argentina flag high. As Messi’s cutout lands in the sea, fish are seen swimming in front of the camera, giving a visual treat.

Swadikh also noted in the post they had promised that they would install Messi’s cutout underwater if Argentina entered the final match. Since being shared two days ago, the clip has amassed more than 1,89,000 views on Instagram.

On Sunday, Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup after scoring 4-2 on penalties following a tie of 3-3. Argentina gained the lead in the 23rd minute after Messi opened the scoring with a penalty.

With the World Cup win, Messi joins the bandwagon of other great players like Diego Maradona and Pele. He gave a thrilling performance with seven goals and three assists.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 11:45:35 am
