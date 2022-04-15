Fans organise Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Bengali wedding’ in Kolkata

The craze around weddings of Bollywood stars is unparalleled, leaving ardent fans in a frenzy on social media. So when Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in Mumbai on Thursday, fans joined in to celebrate the couple.

However, taking the love for their favourite stars to a whole new level, a group of fans organised a “Bengali wedding”, where life-size dolls of the Brahmāstra actors got married in Kolkata. The photos of the wedding have taken social media by storm.

While in real life the couple opted for white-and-gold ensembles for their special day, for the Bengali ceremony, Bhatt’s doll was seen donning a red benarasi saree and the groom was spotted in a cream kurta paired maroon dhoti.

For the special ceremony hosted at Ballygunge 21 Pally cultural club, the bride and groom arrived with much fanfare on hand-pulled rickshaws, an iconic symbol of Kolkata’s heritage. Exuding vibes similar to any Bengali wedding, the couple was welcomed by blowing conch shells.

The organisers even invited priests to solemnise the wedding by chanting mantras, while photos of veteran actors of the Kapoor family were put on display. As if that wasn’t even, two women accompanying the bride and the groom were also seen wearing sashes with the names of Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on them.

As the Bollywood pair’s wedding coincided with Baishaki and Poila Boishak (Bengali New Year), a few young entrepreneurs decided to mark the occasion in a unique way, a statement from the organisers said.

“Bengal is known for its festivities and celebration, the upcoming wedding of Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt has given us yet another reason to have fun and rejoice. We here at 21 Pally have arranged a small wedding ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (dolls) at our para,” said Suresh Sethiya, President of 21 Pally.

Anurag Chirimar, Director, Tutopia Learning App, one of the organisers was quoted saying through this event they were blessing the newlywed couple for their happy married life together.

Not just that, many other festivities were planned including dances by local troupes. The cast and crew of an upcoming Bengali film Belashuru also attended the event. Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay, co-director of the film, appeared with actor Indrani Dutta and Devlina Kumar to “bless” the couple.

Even though fans can’t stop gushing over the photos of the stars’ real wedding, images from their Kolkata ceremony too have created a buzz online.