IPL 2021: Fans cheer for Deepak Chahar after his fantastic performance helps CSK beat PBKS

April 17, 2021 12:28:39 pm
Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a shaky start during their second IPL match in the 14th edition of the tournament, and ultimately lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Winning the toss, CSK decided to bowl first, and thanks to Deepak Chahar’s heroics, the opposition was dealt a severe blow from the very first over, helping the team register their first victory this season.
Chahar, the right-arm pacer, cast his spell and sent back opening batsman Mayank Agarwal in the third ball itself, setting the rhythm for the team’s performance. Soon, in the third over, Punjab skipper KL Rahul too was seen walking back to the pavilion thanks to a brilliant run-out courtesy Ravindra Jadeja. With two wickets down early, Punjab’s hopes were in power-hitter Chris Gayle. However, he too was sent back by Chahar after scoring just 10 runs.
Chahar weaved his magic again, taking the wickets of Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran, reeling pressure on the opposition. Although Shahrukh Khan tried to fight for his team with the bat and scored 47 off 36 deliveries, it wasn’t enough to set a big target. Ultimately, they managed to score just 106 in 20 overs — a target not to difficult for the yellow brigade.
Although CSK too stumbled a little at first, thanks to Moeen Ali (46) and Faf du Plessis (36*), they managed to chase down the target quite easily with 26 balls to spare. As the team secured their first win, fans were overjoyed cheering for Chahar and poking fun at PBKS’ batting order.
CSK finished at 107 for four in 15.4 overs with Sam Curran (5 not out) scoring the winning runs. The game also created a buzz online as it was CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s 200th match.
