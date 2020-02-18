‘Proud moment for India’: Fans celebrate as Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Sporting Moment award

The 46-year-old was handed the trophy by former Australian skipper Steve Waugh for the historic moment when India won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. The 46-year-old was handed the trophy by former Australian skipper Steve Waugh for the historic moment when India won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

Moments after Sachin Tendulkar received the Laureus Sporting Moment award, netizens flooded social media with celebratory tweets, congratulating the legendary cricketer.

The 46-year-old was handed the trophy by former Australian skipper Steve Waugh for the historic moment when India won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and Tendulkar was hoisted on the shoulders of his team-mates as they took the lap of honour at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

“It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates,” Tendulkar said while accepting the trophy.

Watch the video here:

“This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives.” A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide. And an incredible speech from the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 – 2020 winner, the great @sachin_rt 🇮🇳#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/dLrLA1GYQS — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

It did not take long for cricket fans to flood social media with congratulatory tweets. “This is indeed the Sporting moment of the last two decades in fact maybe for the whole generation. #SachinTendulkar #Laureus20,” wrote a user while sharing pictures of World Cup 2011.

The God wins the ‘ Best Sporting Moment ‘ for his victory lap after 2011 WC victory 😍 🔥#Laureus20 #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/Ex9RzUjqGx — Jatin Patel (@JatinPa28) February 18, 2020

The only batsman in the world who got the status God of cricket. @sachin_rt Whenever he came to the field to bat, the whole crowd shouted loudly together, Sachin Sachin….

Congratulations to you Lord of Cricket.🏆🏏🇮🇳#SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/wtJcuP4dGy — sameer (@iam_smirza) February 18, 2020

This is indeed the Sporting moment of the last two decades in fact maybe for the whole generation. #SachinTendulkar #Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/kZAzbERmZG — Amar (@theUnfading) February 18, 2020

#SachinTendulkar being carried on shoulders of his teammates following India’s world cup triumph in 2011 voted as Laureus best sporting moment in past 20 years.

Congratulations to @sachin_rt for winning d Best Sporting Moment Award in Berlin.

Proud moment for India.🇮🇳#Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/s2PBh1KLJe — Manoj Chauhan (@manojchauhanmp) February 18, 2020

A proud moment for India 🇮🇳. Master Blaster #SachinTendulkar‘s 2011 Cricket World Cup victory lap has been named the best Laureus sporting moment. #Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/Jo1WmfpsRk — Anshul Parashar (@AnshulP07) February 18, 2020

It is one of the greatest moments of Indian cricket. Not surprised that victory lap of 2011 world cup is judged as sporting moment by #Laureus. Congratulations @sachin_rt paaji! #SachinTendulkar #Laureus20 #LaureusAwards pic.twitter.com/HJrDC2s0nn — Mohhamed Quereshi (@MohhamedQueres1) February 18, 2020

The victory lap of the 2011 World Cup is truly one of the greatest & most historic moment in Indian Cricket. Congratulations to @sachin_rt for winning the ‘Best Sporting Moment Award’ at #LaureusAwards2020 in Berlin. Proud moment for India. 🇮🇳#SachinTendulkar #Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/pc6DR5btSn — Mohammad Sahbaz (@MohammadSahbaz9) February 18, 2020

