Tuesday, February 18, 2020
‘Proud moment for India’: Fans celebrate as Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Sporting Moment award

It did not take long for cricket fans to flood social media with congratulatory tweets. "This is indeed the Sporting moment of the last two decades in fact maybe for the whole generation. #SachinTendulkar #Laureus20," wrote a user while sharing pictures of World Cup 2011.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 18, 2020 4:11:47 pm
Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Sporting Moment Award The 46-year-old was handed the trophy by former Australian skipper Steve Waugh for the historic moment when India won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

Moments after Sachin Tendulkar received the Laureus Sporting Moment award, netizens flooded social media with celebratory tweets, congratulating the legendary cricketer.

The 46-year-old was handed the trophy by former Australian skipper Steve Waugh for the historic moment when India won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and Tendulkar was hoisted on the shoulders of his team-mates as they took the lap of honour at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

“It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates,” Tendulkar said while accepting the trophy.

Watch the video here:

