‘Not every superhero wears a mask’: Emotional fans bid farewell to Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir will be playing his final match for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy against Andhra Pradesh.

Gautam Gambhir will play his last match against Andhra Pradesh at the Feroz Shah Kotla. (Source: Reuters)

After playing international cricket for India for over 15 years, Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from all formats of cricket through a Facebook video on December 4. “After more than fifteen years of cricket for my country, I want to retire from playing this beautiful game. Two World Cups, highest run-getter in the final of both games, it is the stuff that dreams are made of,” he says in the video that left fans many emotional.

The World Cup winner, who last played for the country in 2016 against England in Rajkot, scored 4154 runs in Test cricket in 58 matches, 5238 runs in ODIs and 932 in T20Is. Gambhir will be playing his final match for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy against Andhra Pradesh.

Watch the video here:

Gambhir later said that announcing his retirement was something he “dreaded all my life”. The retirement video and the tweet left many fans emotional, who then took to various social media platforms to bid farewell to the player.

