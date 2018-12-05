‘Not every superhero wears a mask’: Emotional fans bid farewell to Gautam Gambhir

After playing international cricket for India for over 15 years, Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from all formats of cricket through a Facebook video on December 4. “After more than fifteen years of cricket for my country, I want to retire from playing this beautiful game. Two World Cups, highest run-getter in the final of both games, it is the stuff that dreams are made of,” he says in the video that left fans many emotional.

The World Cup winner, who last played for the country in 2016 against England in Rajkot, scored 4154 runs in Test cricket in 58 matches, 5238 runs in ODIs and 932 in T20Is. Gambhir will be playing his final match for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy against Andhra Pradesh.

Watch the video here:

Gambhir later said that announcing his retirement was something he “dreaded all my life”. The retirement video and the tweet left many fans emotional, who then took to various social media platforms to bid farewell to the player.

The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts. And with one heavy heart, I’ve decided to make an announcement that I’ve dreaded all my life. ➡️https://t.co/J8QrSHHRCT@BCCI #Unbeaten — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 4, 2018

Thank u Gautam for ur contribution . We cud not have won both the world cups had u didn’t play those knocks #gautamgambhir pic.twitter.com/qy0HBLzjZ1 — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳 (@sachin_rt0) December 4, 2018

Proud of you #gautamgambhir Thank You Apki innings Kabhi ni bhool payenge world cup 2007 T20 m 75 & 2011 m 97 0🇮🇳🙏#GautamGambhirRetires pic.twitter.com/pl73WBttql — Dr.Shivam Rajpoot (@ShivamRajpoott) December 4, 2018

That was really inspiring video gauti bhai…i have learned a lot from you not as a player but as a human also…thanku bhaii #worldcuphero #Unbeaten — praveen kumar (@praveenkumar) December 4, 2018

Thank you @GautamGambhir to makes Every INDIAN proud ….you will be missed #ThankYouGauti Never forgot this moment 👇 pic.twitter.com/KorZKvdhAl — Raushan kumar (@Imrj31) December 4, 2018

Because of you we became world champion again Gauti sir. Have a great life ahead legend — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 4, 2018

You don’t need to be a cricket lover to feel this. It’s has come from the heart. Thank you Captain #KorboLorboJeetbo always 🌻 — Minu Datta (@Dattaminu) December 4, 2018

Always played with his heart on his sleeves. Never backed down from a challenge. A true champion on and off the field. Good luck in your future endeavours 🙌👏👏👏🥇 — Sumer More (@Sumer_More) December 4, 2018

Miss you gauthi pic.twitter.com/I6NZvF0m6a — Churchill Rajasekar (@rajasekar95) December 4, 2018