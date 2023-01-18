scorecardresearch
Fan who held banner about not getting married till Virat Kohli hits 71st hundred receives ‘special gift’ on wedding, Virat Kohli, ODI centuries, Aman Agarwal, India v Sri Lanka, century, hundred, India cricket, viral, trending, Twitter, Indian ExpressVirat Kohli brought up his 46th ODI century against Sri Lanka in Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum on January 15.
Cricket is easily the most popular sport in India with emotion of fans connected to the fortunes of the team. Remember the time when former India captain Virat Kohli was going through a lean patch and didn’t score an international hundred across all formats for close to three years. A fan had gone viral when he held a banner inside a stadium that said he won’t get married till Virat scores his 71st century.

Kohli had scored his 70th international ton against Bangladesh in a day-night Test in Kolkata in November 2019. However, it took a long time for him to score the 71st and he finally broke his drought when he smashed a century against Afghanistan in September 2022 in an Asia Cup T20 match.

Also Read |Man shares how he met Virat Kohli when he visited Uttarakhand temple with his family. Watch

While the tide has turned now and Kohli has been back to his vintage best as he scored three centuries in his last four innings. Kohli brought up his 46th ODI century against Sri Lanka in Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum on January 15.

The fan named Aman Agarwal shared on Twitter that he got married and received a “special gift” on his wedding day as it coincided with Kohli smashing his 74th international hundred.

Agarwal’s tweet has received more than 39,000 likes so far.

“A promise was once made and that promise was kept. Shaddi mubarak bhai,” commented a user. “Wholesome moment!!!! Congratulations nd may God bless u with happy married life,” said another. “What a commitment you man…. The mens things can do so…. Congratulations,” wrote a third.

Kohli smashed 166 not out in just 110 deliveries, hitting 13 boundaries and eight sixes, to bring up the century and is now just four ODI centuries away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

