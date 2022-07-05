scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Watch: Fan makes cricketer Dinesh Karthik’s portrait with Rubik’s Cubes

The portrait of Dinesh Karthik was made using 600 Rubik Cubes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 12:09:41 pm
Dinesh Karthik, Dinesh Karthik Rubik cube portrait, Dinesh Karthik Rubik cube, fan makes Dinesh Karthik’s portrait using 600 Rubik cubes, Dinesh Karthik fan art, Indian ExpressDinesh Karthik led Team India in a warm-up match against England in Derby last Friday.

A fan celebrated cricketer Dinesh Karthik’s first match as a captain of the Indian men’s cricket team by making his portrait using Rubik’s Cubes.

The making of the massive portrait was documented in a video by Prithveesh K Bhat, a popular speedcuber and mosaic artist. In the time-lapse video, one can see several people assembling cubes on the floor until Dinesh Karthik’s face emerges.

ALSO READ |8-year-old bags world record title for solving three Rubik’s cubes with hands and feet

While tweeting the video, Bhat, said that the mosaic portrait was made using 600 Rubik Cubes. His tweet soon went viral with over 80,000 views and thousands of likes.

Praising the artistry involved in making the portrait, a Twitter user wrote, “Unreal. Simply superb. Great form of Art. Keep it going.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Incredible work Prithveesh. Shows you’re one of the biggest admirers of our beloved Dinesh Karthik Anna. You created this artwork just because he was captaining in a couple of practice matches shows you’re a very good human being. ”.

Dinesh Karthik also praised the artwork and wrote, “Very nice work prithvi. Highly impressive ”, while retweeting the video.

Dinesh Karthik led Team India in a warm-up match against England in Derby last Friday. Under his captainship, India won the match by seven wickets. This was the first time that Karthik was given the opportunity to lead the team.

After the match, the 37-year-old cricketer thanked his fans for their support and tweeted, “Have been around for many years but this was the first time I led the team in blue. Even though it was a warm-up game, it felt special and a great honour. Big thanks to all who have always supported and for the wishes. Proud of being a part of this team”.

