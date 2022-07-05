Watch: Fan makes cricketer Dinesh Karthik’s portrait with Rubik’s Cubes

July 5, 2022 12:09:41 pm
A fan celebrated cricketer Dinesh Karthik’s first match as a captain of the Indian men’s cricket team by making his portrait using Rubik’s Cubes.
The making of the massive portrait was documented in a video by Prithveesh K Bhat, a popular speedcuber and mosaic artist. In the time-lapse video, one can see several people assembling cubes on the floor until Dinesh Karthik’s face emerges.
While tweeting the video, Bhat, said that the mosaic portrait was made using 600 Rubik Cubes. His tweet soon went viral with over 80,000 views and thousands of likes.
Very nice work prithvi . Highly impressive 🙂👍❤️ https://t.co/D6GxnlyEJA
— DK (@DineshKarthik) July 4, 2022
Unreal. Simply superb. Great form of Art. Keep it going.
— Abhishek Jain (@abhishek181283) July 5, 2022
Amazing 😳.
— Anand Singh (@singhanandpatel) July 4, 2022
Great work Prithvi!
— Kanwal Gupta (@KanwalGupta3) July 4, 2022
wow, this is called fandom !!!
— Kartik S (@kartiksaysnow) July 4, 2022
Waoo too much impressive. Well done @prithvimosaics .
— Shaurya Prakash Singh (@ShauryaPrakas13) July 4, 2022
Incredible work Prithveesh. Shows you’re one of the biggest admirers of our beloved Dinesh Karthik Anna. You created this artwork just because he was captaining in a couple of practice matches shows you’re a very good human being. 👌 https://t.co/BiG9uvx5yv
— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) July 4, 2022
Praising the artistry involved in making the portrait, a Twitter user wrote, “Unreal. Simply superb. Great form of Art. Keep it going.”
Another Twitter user wrote, “Incredible work Prithveesh. Shows you’re one of the biggest admirers of our beloved Dinesh Karthik Anna. You created this artwork just because he was captaining in a couple of practice matches shows you’re a very good human being. ”.
Dinesh Karthik also praised the artwork and wrote, “Very nice work prithvi. Highly impressive ”, while retweeting the video.
Dinesh Karthik led Team India in a warm-up match against England in Derby last Friday. Under his captainship, India won the match by seven wickets. This was the first time that Karthik was given the opportunity to lead the team.
After the match, the 37-year-old cricketer thanked his fans for their support and tweeted, “Have been around for many years but this was the first time I led the team in blue. Even though it was a warm-up game, it felt special and a great honour. Big thanks to all who have always supported and for the wishes. Proud of being a part of this team”.
