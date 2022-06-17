Fan draws a portrait of Sonu Sood while being blindfolded

June 17, 2022 10:58:18 am
Actor Sonu Sood has made many fans and well-wishers thanks to the humanitarian aid that he provides to the needy through social media.
One of his fans, Ajmer Alam, drew a portrait of the actor while being blindfolded on Tuesday. A video that shows him drawing the portrait was shared on social media by a Twitter user named Vikash Kumar Gupta, who goes by the handle @Vikash159980.
In the video, which was shot at a public function, Alam can be seen putting salt over his closed eyes before a man puts a black blindfold over it. Alam then starts working on a canvas in presence of a live audience. Within minutes he creates a portrait of Sood and then proceeds to take off the blindfold and remove the salt that was put over his eyes.
While sharing this video, Vikash Kumar Gupta wrote, “Ajmer Alam, a resident of Bihar Siwan, has made a wonderful painting of messiah @SonuSood sir by putting salt in his eye and tying a black bandage, which is commendable. Ajmer wishes that Sonu wants to meet Sood and present the painting. @FcSonuSood”.
Soon this video began circulating widely across Twitter and gathered over one lakh views. Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “What a artist 🙂 👌 It’s such a great talent man 🤠 🥰 😍 #AjmerAlam @SonuSood”. The actor also reshared the video on Twitter and praised Alam’s talent.
