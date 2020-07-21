scorecardresearch
An artist reimagines world-famous paintings with face masks, and is getting praise online

From Michelangelo’s David to Leonardo da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine, artist Genevieve Blais has reimagined some of the famous paintings with people in them wearing masks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 21, 2020 5:10:37 pm
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Genevieve Blais, art, COVID-19, coronavirus, famous paintings with face mask, Michelangelo painting with face mask, David painting with face mask, Leonardo da Vinci, Artwork during COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news The artworks give an insight into how they would look if they were painted during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Picture credit: Instagram/Genevieve Blais)

A Toronto-based artist is winning praise on social media after she came up with reimagined versions of classic artworks, in which all the characters were wearing face masks.

The artist reimagined classics like Michelangelo’s David to Leonardo da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine among others on her Instagram handle.

Here are some of the paintings she has shared:

Coronavirus in 1801

On her website, Blais has said her “captivating yet sinister work draws on themes of sexuality, mortality and symbolism.”

