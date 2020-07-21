An artist reimagines world-famous paintings with face masks, and is getting praise online

The artworks give an insight into how they would look if they were painted during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Picture credit: Instagram/Genevieve Blais) The artworks give an insight into how they would look if they were painted during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Picture credit: Instagram/Genevieve Blais)

A Toronto-based artist is winning praise on social media after she came up with reimagined versions of classic artworks, in which all the characters were wearing face masks.

The artist reimagined classics like Michelangelo’s David to Leonardo da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine among others on her Instagram handle.

Here are some of the paintings she has shared:

On her website, Blais has said her “captivating yet sinister work draws on themes of sexuality, mortality and symbolism.”

