An artist reimagines world-famous paintings with face masks, and is getting praise online

A Toronto-based artist is winning praise on social media after she came up with reimagined versions of classic artworks, in which all the characters were wearing face masks.
The artist reimagined classics like Michelangelo’s David to Leonardo da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine among others on her Instagram handle.
Here are some of the paintings she has shared:
Look on the brightside- at least you won’t be dragged to any of your extended family’s Easter brunches. . Man of Sorrows by Peter Paul Rubens. 1612. . #covid19 #coronavirus #sociadistancing #physicaldistancing #plague #jesuschrist #religiousart #easter #easter2020 #goodfriday #goodfriday2020
Getting ready for the grocery store because it’s the only time I go out. . Vanity by Frank Cadogan Cowper. 1907 . #covid19 #coronavirus #arthistory #arthistorymemes #classicart #painting #preraphelite #fineart #classicartmemes #plague #plague2020 #selfisolation #socialdistancing
On her website, Blais has said her “captivating yet sinister work draws on themes of sexuality, mortality and symbolism.”
