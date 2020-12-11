A family’s rendition of a classic Hindi song is a hit on the internet

“A family that sings together, sticks together!” wrote one user while reacting to the video.

A video of an entire family singing Kishore Kumar’s classic hit ‘Phoolon Ke Rang Se’ from Dev Anand and Waheeda Rahman’s 1970 film Prem Pujari is a hit on social media.

The video was shared by Twitter user @Vahamm_, who chanced upon it.

The clip is from the YouTube channel of Abhash and Shreyas Joshi who perform versions of classic Hindi songs to a guitar.

“For the past 8-9 months, this has been a part of our routine to watch old movies together & of course sing old melodies together, because families who stick together during tough times stay together forever. Sharing one of those moments,” read the caption of the original YouTube post.

People on social media loved the performance, especially the child who kept giggling and hugging family members.

What a beautiful , soothing , video ….. this is called perfect family goals ….. look at the happiness and calmness on people’s face …. touchwood . That little boy without singing expressed a strong bond in the family . That’s how things should be. — Lucid Dream (@sarikabhanot3) December 11, 2020

So beautiful, so many emotions in one video – Family bonding, love, music, the innocence of the child, the calmness, the contentment on each family member! So very beautiful 😇 — Masakali 🕊 (@DanceAndMe) December 10, 2020

Awww. So melodious. Reminds me of our family get together every Sunday, more than 25 years ago. God bless you all. — Namita Bhargava (@Namitaangelite) December 10, 2020

Abha madam(mother of abhas and shreyas) was my teacher in school…mam help us to prepare for various competetions..still remember those days when shreyas bhiyya used to perform at school on special ocasions…fine memories..☺️☺️ — apoorva athaley (@ApoorvaAthaley) December 10, 2020

The chuckle of the kid is adding so much to the song. Kudos to the family.🥰🥰 — Sunny P. (@sunray74_patil) December 10, 2020

The kiddo stole the show !😘 https://t.co/2tzEfFFZ65 — सौरभ #आत्मनिर्भरभारत🇮🇳 (@saurabhd0605) December 11, 2020

So sweet.. so soothing.. such a wonderful family… https://t.co/rcFVunLFne — Souvik Bose, FRAS (@sbose925) December 11, 2020

This fills my heart in ways more than one. https://t.co/oPdbJCm3fH — MunnaCircuit (@KhabrdarHosiyar) December 10, 2020

This made my day 😍😍😍♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/2kjPadS0Qc — 𝕡𝕣𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕚 𝕛𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕚 ✨ (@fiestygarl) December 10, 2020

Family that sings together stays together :D https://t.co/67dYhSWQoB — Sriram Raghunathan (@SriramRaghunath) December 10, 2020

These are the life goals ❤️❤️ https://t.co/egf7oRS3V0 — aw@sthiPooj@ (@me_agyanii) December 10, 2020

Just love the little kid who goes around giving all family members a hug!😍 God bless them all with many more joyful times. https://t.co/uPJh9ePbuj — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) December 10, 2020

