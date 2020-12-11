scorecardresearch
Friday, December 11, 2020
A family’s rendition of a classic Hindi song is a hit on the internet

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 11, 2020 1:55:42 pm
Phoolon Ke Rang Se, Phoolon Ke Rang Se family sings together, family child sing Phoolon Ke Rang Se, family music jamming session, Abhash and Shreyas Joshi, viral videos, indian express“A family that sings together, sticks together!” wrote one user while reacting to the video.

A video of an entire family singing Kishore Kumar’s classic hit ‘Phoolon Ke Rang Se’ from Dev Anand and Waheeda Rahman’s 1970 film Prem Pujari is a hit on social media.

The video was shared by Twitter user @Vahamm_, who chanced upon it.

The clip is from the YouTube channel of Abhash and Shreyas Joshi who perform versions of classic Hindi songs to a guitar.

“For the past 8-9 months, this has been a part of our routine to watch old movies together & of course sing old melodies together, because families who stick together during tough times stay together forever. Sharing one of those moments,” read the caption of the original YouTube post.

People on social media loved the performance, especially the child who kept giggling and hugging family members.

