Family serves daughter’s fiancé with 365 dishes. The variety will boggle your mind

A woman’s family in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh surprised her fiancé with a lavish feast during the Sankranti festival.

Treating sons-in-law on the occasion of Sankranti is a tradition in Andhra Pradesh and this family went an extra mile. The family prepared a whopping 365 dishes for their daughter’s fiancé—there were 30 kinds of curries, a variety of pastries, 100 kinds of sweets, 19 hot ingredients, 15 varieties of ice creams, 35 cool drinks and 35 biscuits, as well as dishes like pulihora, biryani and daddojanam.

In a video shared on YouTube, the couple can be seen sitting in front of the food items. The camera pans and shows mouth-watering sweets and snacks on three tables.

Watch the video here:

“We are happy to organise this feast for our son-in-law and daughter on Sankranthi. We wanted to show the hospitality of the West Godavari district. We also invited all our relatives and in-laws for the occasion,” the woman’s mother can be heard saying in the video.

Local media reports said the couple recently got engaged and that the grand feast was arranged by the young woman’s grandfather.

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival celebrated across India that marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer days as the sun moves northward. This period is also known as Uttarayana and is considered to be extremely fortunate.