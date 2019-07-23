Toggle Menu
A Twitter user’s message telling her mother she’s not scared of her has people in splits

The tweet has left people in splits and many found it way too familiar.

Is there an age at which you’re not intimidated by your mother? Twitter user @_GoneNative tweeted a text message she had sent her mother informing her that they had to throw out one of her spices after it was attacked by bugs, and it has people in splits.

“Mama, bugs have attacked your saunf bottle (and atta, but we saved it). Saunf has gone beyond redemption,” she informed adding that there were too many dead bugs in it while the live ones fled when put out in sunlight. As it was almost unusable, she took an “executive decision to throw it away”.

She added that she was just giving her the “breaking news” as her father, in his 70s, was afraid of informing his wife that they had thrown away the fennel seeds.

The tweet went viral and many found they could relate with her message. Given the message said “I’m not scared [sic]”, many were in splits over how it indicated just how intimidated she was. People were unanimous in saying that one should never mess with a mother’s things.

