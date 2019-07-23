Is there an age at which you’re not intimidated by your mother? Twitter user @_GoneNative tweeted a text message she had sent her mother informing her that they had to throw out one of her spices after it was attacked by bugs, and it has people in splits.

“Mama, bugs have attacked your saunf bottle (and atta, but we saved it). Saunf has gone beyond redemption,” she informed adding that there were too many dead bugs in it while the live ones fled when put out in sunlight. As it was almost unusable, she took an “executive decision to throw it away”.

She added that she was just giving her the “breaking news” as her father, in his 70s, was afraid of informing his wife that they had thrown away the fennel seeds.

I am 40.

My dad is 70+.

And my mom is out of town. pic.twitter.com/IWmhK19Jv6 — Gone Native (@_GoneNative) July 21, 2019

The tweet went viral and many found they could relate with her message. Given the message said “I’m not scared [sic]”, many were in splits over how it indicated just how intimidated she was. People were unanimous in saying that one should never mess with a mother’s things.

Can totally relate to the below conversation. I’ve had this conversation, with different seeds and different dead bugs, so many times with my mom. https://t.co/q3glCR3hsf — Renu (@ray_nu_ka) July 22, 2019

Your papa is so brave I’m gonna follow his footsteps — Umer Ali (@umarali020) July 22, 2019

Yup kahani Ghar Ghar ki!! https://t.co/SxEdk54PT3 — Geetanjali Sharma (@gee16ess) July 22, 2019

But they always know…. — rujuta (@ObliqueRays) July 22, 2019

My father is the same. He asks me to ask mum stuff cause he gets scared she will shout that she’s told him several times before( she has). He just turned 60. — Dead Crab for Cuties (@filmibaby) July 21, 2019

Telling mom that you are throwing away some stuff is like the scariest thing ever. — Hank Solo (@bipolarised) July 21, 2019

Oh, you’re scared alright. — Vishveshwar Jatain (@eclecticV) July 21, 2019

This will be me even when I am.beyond 40.

Mothers ❤️😬 https://t.co/u19479zK6Q — Khushi خوشی Padma Singh (@ChichoriKtputli) July 21, 2019

Hence proved – AGE IS JUST A NUMBER AND DO NOT FORGET YOUR TUPPERWARES! — Devesh (@DeveshTodarwal) July 21, 2019

A scared husband is always a scared husband, no matter how long he has been a husband. — Janardhanan S🇮🇳 (@MadCapProf) July 21, 2019

This made me laugh so hard.

My dad does the same. https://t.co/xdmvaH3wy6 — Ladybird (@thecurlyzane) July 21, 2019

Me right now, on your behalf pic.twitter.com/jwVBT4PEbg — Cecil Wormsborough St. John Nobbs (@memonburger) July 21, 2019

Dad ne chaalaki se apne haath saunf kar liye. — Karan Nagwekar (@KarantMartiHai) July 21, 2019