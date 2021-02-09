‘Only in India’: Family live-streams Ind vs Eng Test match at wedding venue, picture goes viral

Cricket is nothing less than a religion in India and there is no dearth of excitement among ardent fans when a match is underway. So, a family, which hosted a wedding ceremony in Tamil Nadu, ensured guests don’t have to give India vs England match a miss.

The family live-streamed the cricket match on a giant screen at the wedding venue, much to the delight of guests. Now, photo from the event is going viral, getting a thumbs up from cricket buffs around the country.

Twitter user Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) shared an image on the micro-blogging site, showing a big screen set near the stage meant for the bride and groom to conduct wedding rituals. While the ceremony continued on the podium, the big screens updated guests with match scores.

“A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not??” the user wrote referencing Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin. “Happy married life da Anand,” he added wishing his friend.

A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not?? Happy married life da Anand 😁#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ClY34ri83G — Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) February 8, 2021

The photo caught the attention of many online, leaving many in splits while others said they might do the same in the future on their wedding. It created a bigger buzz a member of BCCI and IPL Media and communications team, Moulin Parikh, shared the picture it saying that streaming matches on the weddings should be mandatory from now on.

Here’s how netizens reacted to it.

Have skipped many family functions as they coincided with #TeamIndia matches in the pre-digital era. Wedding invites now must mention that match will be streamed live to ensure full attendance😁. #INDvsENG

📷 – Akshay Natarajan pic.twitter.com/2K8OowtNhH — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) February 8, 2021

There would be attendance more than expected then. 😅 And yes, the seats in front of the screen will have more crowd than the Indian snack stalls.😂😂😂 — Aarohy Kapoor (@aarohy_kapoor) February 8, 2021

#WhistlePodu chant for newlywed — Syntax Error (@__syntaxerr0r) February 8, 2021

For all Cupid related settings, an Archer is a must.

🏹 💘#INDvsENG https://t.co/IC7IZ8uKmr — ❤MCG|SCG|Gabba|2020-21❤ (@El_Chopernos) February 9, 2021

This is why #testcricket is big in #India. Wedding ceremony underway, while guests get to watch each ball. Maybe the priest does too. #INDvENG https://t.co/nldk0H7qqA — S. Krishnan (@krishnanism) February 9, 2021

The fact that this could be my future scares the shit out of me!! https://t.co/U5SGiHsDyx — srinidy (@srinidyR) February 8, 2021

This is such a Chennai picture❤️ We love our cricket https://t.co/5ODprpY1av — Akhila (@akeliakhila) February 8, 2021

Type of weddings one wouldn’t mind attending https://t.co/RwKCPLa1oR — Amol (@Imamol97) February 8, 2021

Id prolly skip my own wedding if an important cricket match is being aired😂. https://t.co/hgcc1wSco6 — SuMuKh (@i_7w337) February 8, 2021

Well I guess its one way to make sure everyone shows up to the wedding! 😂 #INDvENG https://t.co/u6O0ffJoim — Mayur Bhanji (@mayurbhanji) February 8, 2021

However, it’s not the first time something like this was spotted in India. Earlier in 2019, at a wedding reception in Mumbai that coincided with IPL finale, the match was live-streamed on a big screen. A viral video showed guests jumping on their seats in jubilation, dancing and whistling, and even taking selfies with the screen in the background as Mumbai Indians won.

Similar sentiments were seen in a Pakistani couple that year who couldn’t stop watching an AUS vs PAK match on their wedding night, and soon their photo looking at the TV screen took social media by storm.