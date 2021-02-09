scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

‘Only in India’: Family live-streams Ind vs Eng Test match at wedding venue, picture goes viral

"A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not??" the user wrote referencing Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 9, 2021 2:05:26 pm
ind vs eng, ind eng chennai test, live match wedding chennai test, chennai wedding ind vs eng test live streaming, big screen ind vs eng test wedding function, sports news, cricket newsThe photo left cricket buff excited online.

Cricket is nothing less than a religion in India and there is no dearth of excitement among ardent fans when a match is underway. So, a family, which hosted a wedding ceremony in Tamil Nadu, ensured guests don’t have to give India vs England match a miss.

The family live-streamed the cricket match on a giant screen at the wedding venue, much to the delight of guests. Now, photo from the event is going viral, getting a thumbs up from cricket buffs around the country.

Twitter user Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) shared an image on the micro-blogging site, showing a big screen set near the stage meant for the bride and groom to conduct wedding rituals. While the ceremony continued on the podium, the big screens updated guests with match scores.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not??” the user wrote referencing Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin. “Happy married life da Anand,” he added wishing his friend.

The photo caught the attention of many online, leaving many in splits while others said they might do the same in the future on their wedding. It created a bigger buzz a member of BCCI and IPL Media and communications team, Moulin Parikh, shared the picture it saying that streaming matches on the weddings should be mandatory from now on.

Here’s how netizens reacted to it.

However, it’s not the first time something like this was spotted in India. Earlier in 2019, at a wedding reception in Mumbai that coincided with IPL finale, the match was live-streamed on a big screen. A viral video showed guests jumping on their seats in jubilation, dancing and whistling, and even taking selfies with the screen in the background as Mumbai Indians won.

Similar sentiments were seen in a Pakistani couple that year who couldn’t stop watching an AUS vs PAK match on their wedding night, and soon their photo looking at the TV screen took social media by storm.

