Family called ‘grinch’ in a nasty letter for not putting up Christmas lights

One of the best things about Christmas celebrations is the decorations used to illuminate residential areas and markets alike. However, not every family has the financial or emotional bandwidth to participate in community decoration. One such family in Canada’s Bowness neighbourhood in Calgary got a rude letter reprimanding them for not putting up Christmas decorations.

The anonymous letter accused the family of being a “grinch”, a fictional character known for hating Christmas. The letter also called them frugal and suggested that they could have bought inexpensive LED lights from secondhand stores.

The Calgary resident who goes by the name Ray Gerl shared a picture of the letter on the local community Facebook page on December 11. Since then, the letter has been reshared across social media platforms.

Imagine being Jewish and getting this put in your mailbox lol pic.twitter.com/2jhh9gg6TU — Far Left Kyle (@FLKDayton) December 12, 2022

While sharing the letter Gerl wrote it was hard to put up decorations as they are a “family of three disabled people, one an older single mother with chronic pain, an adult autistic son and a blind daughter just of age” and they have been struggling with financial constraints, especially with the “a possible 600$ rent increase”.

Gerl’s post got support from the community members of Bowness. Commenting on the post, a Facebook user wrote, “That letter is appalling. Shame on them. I am so sorry that someone thought it would be okay to even send such a thing. Wishing you the best for the holiday season and the new year and I am hoping things turn around for you.”