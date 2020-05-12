Singer Falguni Pathak holds impromptu concert at home, video goes viral

The video shows Pathak singing the popular Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye from the 1971 movie ‘Anand’ starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. (Picture credit: Facebook/Falguni Pathak) The video shows Pathak singing the popular Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye from the 1971 movie ‘Anand’ starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. (Picture credit: Facebook/Falguni Pathak)

Singer Falguni Pathak, who is known for her performances during Navratri and Indi-pop compositions in the 1990s, held an impromptu concert that enthralled her neighbours during the lockdown.

In the video that is being widely shared on social media, Pathak can be seen singing the popular Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye from 1971 from the movie Anand. In the video, neighbours can be seen cheering as Pathak sang from her balcony.

Take a look at the video here:

Falguni Pathak entertaining neighbours with melodious songs during Lockdown 👌❤ pic.twitter.com/xzaeZkOLxf — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 9, 2020

Many who came across the video commended on the singer’s melodious singing on social media:

Loved it. She hasn’t changed at all since 2 decades — Ganesha (@LPanchaxari) May 9, 2020

Super cute — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) May 9, 2020

Wowed — Ritu (@RituMod) May 9, 2020

👏👏very nice….Anand aa gaya… 🙂 — Nitin Johri (@nitin_johri) May 11, 2020

Lucky neighbours getting to listen to her freely for which we have to pay in good amounts. Good job Falguni entertaining people and making them stay at home — Praveen 🇮🇳 (@ArraPraveen) May 10, 2020

Marvelous — Dhiraj Khandelwal (@DhirajKhandel16) May 10, 2020

Cheers to Falguni! Amazing work! — SkepDude (@john_kipz) May 11, 2020

Just woww…😮😯 #awesomesong#richmelodiousvoice — Anushma kaushik (@KaushikAnushma) May 11, 2020

Wow!! Amazing voice 😍❤️ — SatinderSingh Gulati (@meeku75) May 11, 2020

Too good… — Kirti Singh (@KirtiSingh8579) May 11, 2020

Pathak who is based in Mumbai began her musical career back in 1987 and has a large fan base across India. Since the lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19 began, multiple Indian musicians have held impromptu concerts from their balconies to entertain people.

