Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Singer Falguni Pathak holds impromptu concert at home, video goes viral

In the video that is being widely shared on social media, Pathak can be seen singing the popular Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye from 1971 from the movie Anand.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 12, 2020 1:23:41 pm
Falguni Pathak, Falguni Pathak songs, Falguni Pathak balcony, lockdown concert, Falguni Pathak lockdown concert, COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic, Trending news, Indian Express news The video shows Pathak singing the popular Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye from the 1971 movie ‘Anand’ starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. (Picture credit: Facebook/Falguni Pathak)

Singer Falguni Pathak, who is known for her performances during Navratri and Indi-pop compositions in the 1990s, held an impromptu concert that enthralled her neighbours during the lockdown.

In the video that is being widely shared on social media, Pathak can be seen singing the popular Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye from 1971 from the movie Anand. In the video, neighbours can be seen cheering as Pathak sang from her balcony.

Take a look at the video here:

Many who came across the video commended on the singer’s melodious singing on social media:

Pathak who is based in Mumbai began her musical career back in 1987 and has a large fan base across India. Since the lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19 began, multiple Indian musicians have held impromptu concerts from their balconies to entertain people.

