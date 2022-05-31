Fake accounts of UPSC toppers crop up across social media

On Monday, the much-awaited Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) final results were announced. As many as 685 candidates aced the highly-competitive CSE 2021.

These candidates will soon be placed within the ranks of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The CSE 2021 was mostly aced by women. Shruti Sharma from Delhi got the top spot, followed by Ankita Agarwal from West Bengal and Punjab’s Gamini Singla. This is the first time in seven years that women claimed the top three positions in the UPSC civil service examinations.

However, like every year, along with congratulatory messages, the exam toppers were faced with numerous fake accounts that were made in their name on social media. These accounts were made within 24 hours of the result announcement. Several IAS and IFS officers warned people to not fall for these accounts.

Commenting on this phenomenon, IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay tweeted in 2020, “When real UPSC toppers will come to create accounts on social media, they will not find any username. ”

When real UPSC toppers will come to create accounts on social media, they will not find any username. 😀 — Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) August 6, 2020

On Tuesday, Shruti Sharma posted on her Twitter account that goes by the handle (@ShrutiSharmaUP), “There are a lot of fake accounts being made on my name on Twitter and many times these fake accounts are able to gain a lot of followers #UPSC”.

There are lot of fake accounts being made on my name on Twitter and many times these fake accounts are able to gain a lot of followers #UPSC — Shruti Sharma (@ShrutiSharmaUP) May 31, 2022

However, it was unclear whether this was UPSC topper Shruti Sharma’s original account.

Have spent 8 years on this platform. Can say with surety that creation of fake accounts on the name of UPSC toppers is an old normal. 😂 — Harshil Mehta (@MehHarshil) September 26, 2021

Soon after Shruti Sharma topped UPSC, People started creating fake accounts in her name. Beware! 👇🏽 https://t.co/X4vZ9jNRdv — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 30, 2022

Upsc AIR 1..shruti sharma.. Kal result aaya ab uske fake accounts chalu hogye — THE BIG DOG (@Hhuuiiihuui) May 31, 2022

#UPSC CSE 2021 results are out. Congratulations to all rank holders as they set foot to reinforce the steel frame. It is also that time of the year when fake Social Media accounts of the toppers surface and gain traction for a couple of days, especially on Twitter. — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) May 30, 2022

In 2021, former Miss India Aishwarya Sheoran, who had secured the 93rd rank in the 2019 UPSC exams, filed an FIR with the Colaba police station in Mumbai after she found more than 20 fake accounts in her name.