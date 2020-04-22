Follow Us:
Facebook-Reliance Jio deal inspires plenty of memes and puns on social media

#RelianceJio, #MarkZuckerberg and #MukeshAmbani were trending on Twitter after the deal was announced and many also reacted to the deal with memes and jokes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 22, 2020 4:10:32 pm
Facebook Jio investment, Reliance Jio, Facebook takes stake in Jio, Mark zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Business news, Indian express, facebook jio deal memes, viral news People can’t stop talking about the Facebook-Jio deal on social media sharing funny memes to capture their mood about the big investment.

Social media giant Facebook Inc announced Wednesday that it had bought a 9.99 per cent stake in Reliance Jio, the telecom company owned by India’s wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani. The whopping deal worth Rs 43,574 crore ($5.7 billion) made it the largest FDI for minority investment in India. And soon after the announcement of the deal, #RelianceJio, #MarkZuckerberg and #MukeshAmbani were trending on Twitter.

Many also reacted to the deal with memes and jokes. Some came up with a new logo while others tried guessing how other telecom operators who were struggling to survive would feel after the deal.

Facebook investing in Jio is probably not just about the social media network. In fact, it will be more about WhatsApp, the secure messaging platform that Facebook acquired. Here’s what this deal is expected to mean for India.

The investment had an impact on stock market too and shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday jumped over 8 per cent after the announcement of the deal. The company’s market valuation also jumped by Rs 45,527.62 crore to Rs 8,29,084.62 crore.

