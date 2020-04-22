Facebook-Reliance Jio deal inspires plenty of memes and puns on social media

People can’t stop talking about the Facebook-Jio deal on social media sharing funny memes to capture their mood about the big investment. People can’t stop talking about the Facebook-Jio deal on social media sharing funny memes to capture their mood about the big investment.

Social media giant Facebook Inc announced Wednesday that it had bought a 9.99 per cent stake in Reliance Jio, the telecom company owned by India’s wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani. The whopping deal worth Rs 43,574 crore ($5.7 billion) made it the largest FDI for minority investment in India. And soon after the announcement of the deal, #RelianceJio, #MarkZuckerberg and #MukeshAmbani were trending on Twitter.

Many also reacted to the deal with memes and jokes. Some came up with a new logo while others tried guessing how other telecom operators who were struggling to survive would feel after the deal.

A Lot can Happen over a #Quarantine #JioFacebook — Shweta Shalini (@shweta_shalini) April 22, 2020

Facebook picks up stake in Jio Platforms, thereby giving Mark Zuckerberg even more Jiopolitical influence. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 22, 2020

Zucker-Seth 🔥 — Anupam Gupta (@b50) April 22, 2020

Got a new update on Facebook – Mukesh Ambani is now friends with Mark Zuckerberg.#Reliance #JioFacebook — Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) April 22, 2020

When you realise Facebook bought 9.99% of Jio for $5.7B#JioFacebook pic.twitter.com/5L7jpyTCNV — C O S M O S (@notmuchconfused) April 22, 2020

After Mark Zuckerberg buys 10% equity shares in Reliance Jio#MarkZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/BAjwaoKWJW — Middle Stump HMP (@marwadi99) April 22, 2020

#JioFacebook ambani accept friend request of zuckerberg for 50000 crores… pic.twitter.com/tM8abi0W3C — Abhilash Ck (@iamabhilashck) April 22, 2020

when mark asked to mukesh ambani for investment in jio #JioFacebook pic.twitter.com/Z3DcEcWyIV — Neeraj Sharma (@ca_neerajsharma) April 22, 2020

Facebook to buy 10% stake in #Reliance jio platforms for $5.7 billion.

Meanwhile Airtel, Vodafone & idea owners:😂😂😂🤣🤣#RelianceJio pic.twitter.com/pVLwaTxipz — Arpita singh (@being_arpita99) April 22, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg investing Rs 43,574 Crore in #RelianceJio#Reliance Meanwhile Airtel and Idea pic.twitter.com/CGFyv8SBQJ — Bihar Reawakens (@BiharReawakens) April 22, 2020

Facebook investing in Jio is probably not just about the social media network. In fact, it will be more about WhatsApp, the secure messaging platform that Facebook acquired. Here’s what this deal is expected to mean for India.

The investment had an impact on stock market too and shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday jumped over 8 per cent after the announcement of the deal. The company’s market valuation also jumped by Rs 45,527.62 crore to Rs 8,29,084.62 crore.

