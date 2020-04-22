Facebook-Reliance Jio deal inspires plenty of memes and puns on social media

Social media giant Facebook Inc announced Wednesday that it had bought a 9.99 per cent stake in Reliance Jio, the telecom company owned by India’s wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani. The whopping deal worth Rs 43,574 crore ($5.7 billion) made it the largest FDI for minority investment in India. And soon after the announcement of the deal, #RelianceJio, #MarkZuckerberg and #MukeshAmbani were trending on Twitter.
Many also reacted to the deal with memes and jokes. Some came up with a new logo while others tried guessing how other telecom operators who were struggling to survive would feel after the deal.
A Lot can Happen over a #Quarantine #JioFacebook
— Shweta Shalini (@shweta_shalini) April 22, 2020
Facebook picks up stake in Jio Platforms, thereby giving Mark Zuckerberg even more Jiopolitical influence.
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 22, 2020
Zucker-Seth 🔥
— Anupam Gupta (@b50) April 22, 2020
Got a new update on Facebook – Mukesh Ambani is now friends with Mark Zuckerberg.#Reliance #JioFacebook
— Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) April 22, 2020
When you realise Facebook bought 9.99% of Jio for $5.7B#JioFacebook pic.twitter.com/5L7jpyTCNV
— C O S M O S (@notmuchconfused) April 22, 2020
Zuckerberg after buying 10% share : New logo of my jio app😅😅😅#MarkZuckerberg #RelianceJio #RelianceIndustries #Facebook pic.twitter.com/TBKx1HDfSs
— Sujit Kumar Jena (@SujitKu73282907) April 22, 2020
After Mark Zuckerberg buys 10% equity shares in Reliance Jio#MarkZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/BAjwaoKWJW
— Middle Stump HMP (@marwadi99) April 22, 2020
#JioFacebook ambani accept friend request of zuckerberg for 50000 crores… pic.twitter.com/tM8abi0W3C
— Abhilash Ck (@iamabhilashck) April 22, 2020
when mark asked to mukesh ambani for investment in jio #JioFacebook pic.twitter.com/Z3DcEcWyIV
— Neeraj Sharma (@ca_neerajsharma) April 22, 2020
#MarkZuckerberg fixes a deal With #RelianceJio Worth Rs 43,574 Crore.
Mark and #MukeshAmbani be like: pic.twitter.com/OTECanqTe6
— Riya (@jhampakjhum) April 22, 2020
#MarkZuckerberg and #MukeshAmbani confirm #JioFacebook deal worth Rs 43,574 Crore.
Other telecom operators pic.twitter.com/MnQSHnW69E
— Rahul Jha (@therjraaz) April 22, 2020
#RelianceJio #Facebook #MarkZuckerberg Buying 9.99% Stake In #RelianceJio For Rs 43,574 Cr.
*Le Airtel, Idea & Voda: pic.twitter.com/lulzro5lG5
— सौरव चौहान (@sauravchauhan82) April 22, 2020
Facebook to buy 10% stake in #Reliance jio platforms for $5.7 billion.
Meanwhile Airtel, Vodafone & idea owners:😂😂😂🤣🤣#RelianceJio pic.twitter.com/pVLwaTxipz
— Arpita singh (@being_arpita99) April 22, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg investing Rs 43,574 Crore in #RelianceJio#Reliance
Meanwhile Airtel and Idea pic.twitter.com/CGFyv8SBQJ
— Bihar Reawakens (@BiharReawakens) April 22, 2020
Facebook investing in Jio is probably not just about the social media network. In fact, it will be more about WhatsApp, the secure messaging platform that Facebook acquired. Here’s what this deal is expected to mean for India.
The investment had an impact on stock market too and shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday jumped over 8 per cent after the announcement of the deal. The company’s market valuation also jumped by Rs 45,527.62 crore to Rs 8,29,084.62 crore.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.