After brands, police forces join Facebook name change trend with ‘Meta’ memes

Facebook Inc’s major rebranding move created a huge buzz online, sparking debate, criticism and of course loads of jokes and memes. Now, even law enforcement agencies have joined in to have some fun, whilst reminding people about some important rules to keep in mind.

As Facebook’s parent company changed its name to ‘Meta’, it triggered torrents of memes along with many wordplays and photoshop battle across social media sites. After many brands across the globe and in India too participated in the trend to come up with creative options that they can choose from to adopt as new name for the brand, it was fast-food joint Wendy’s that won the challenge.

Now, moving beyond brands, even Indian police forces have joined the ‘metaverse’ conversation sharing witty creatives. While Mumbai Police, known for their take on contemporary memes, joined with a ‘never meta…’ joke trend, Uttar Pradesh Police shared their take on Meta’s new logo that looks very similar to an infinite sign.

As the pandemic continues, Mumbai cops reminded all about Covid-19 protocols, sharing a creative that read: “Met-A citizen without their mask on?” Showing once again their love for witty wordplay, they warned offenders saying, “And that they may need to ‘Face’ the ‘Book’ of Law for violation #AccountOfSafety.”

And that they may need to ‘Face’ the ‘Book’ of Law for violation #AccountOfSafety pic.twitter.com/fnZQsRBcax — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 30, 2021

UP Police, on the other hand, shared a post combining both the trends. They not only shared a ‘Meta’ joke but also plugged in their emergency helpline number showing a road shaped like the company’s new logo.

“The tradition of putting service before self remains unchanged!”, the cops wrote accompanying a picture that read, “Meta a mishap? Need a Friend? Dial 112”

CEO of the tech giant, Mark Zuckerberg said the change would bring all its different apps and technologies under one new umbrella brand, however, not everyone was impressed with the choice of name. Although the tech giant explained that ‘rebranding’ isn’t just about a switch in the company name but a reflection of the company’s growing ambitions and focus on a new area: metaverse, netizens couldn’t stop poking fun.

Metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices.