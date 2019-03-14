This Facebook post highlighting Hindu-Muslim friendship is winning hearts online

Amid controversy over a Holi advertisement by detergent brand Surf Excel, that showed a Hindu girl helping a Muslim boy to reach the mosque on the festival day, a post highlighting the friendship between the two religions is being lauded online.

Shared by Humans of Bombay, the viral post features four young men sitting together probably outside a mosque. However, only three of them can be seen wearing the skull cap, whereas the fourth one, who is also sitting in the middle is not. Talking about their religions, the men speak about their friendship and how they are learning about different religions from one another.

Sharing the story of their friendship, the caption of the picture read, “The four of us are really good friends and have come here for the evening Namaz. He’s a Hindu, but he still comes with us every day, after work, so that we can spend some time together. We pray for him and he prays for us– he even knows certain parts of the Quran by heart, and we’re learning the Gayatri Mantra from him! There’s just one person up there, and He listens to all, no matter where you’re from. If the whole world understands that, then wouldn’t it just be heaven on earth?

Read the full post here:

The post has been shared over 900 times, with many people praising the four men. “This is the India I know. Unity in diversity and Respect for all,” reads one of the many comments on the viral post.