Exorbitant electricity bills power meme fest on social media

As the authorities are trying to resolve the billing issue, many have come up with hilarious memes to react to the hike in their electricity bill. (Source: Twitter) As the authorities are trying to resolve the billing issue, many have come up with hilarious memes to react to the hike in their electricity bill. (Source: Twitter)

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to stay back and work from home due to the lockdown, it has led to several citizens across cities receiving inflated power bills, giving them sleepless nights.

In Delhi, the BSES has been issuing provisional electricity bills ever since the lockdown was imposed while in Mumbai, BEST is planning to restart meter-reading by staff.

Several residents of Delhi and Mumbai including celebrities such as Taapsee Pannu, Vir Das, Renuka Shahane raised complaints of receiving higher than usual power bills and took to social media to express their concerns.

Discoms have pointed to consumers working from home and extra usage of fans, air conditioners and other appliances contributing to this increase in consumption. The sky-high bills have prompted hilarious memes on social media. Here, take a look:

Looking at 3 months’ consolidated electricity bill pic.twitter.com/8xWTSJRBg7 — Rahul (@wtfrahul) June 28, 2020

When your AC just got serviced and you got sick Electricity bill to Fever: pic.twitter.com/My77Zx8hWI — Mojo (@Singhlicious) June 28, 2020

Just facts on electricity bill.😌😌 pic.twitter.com/DwrzQAA8jE — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 27, 2020

Electricity Bill this month pic.twitter.com/xKjrpFyemk — Akshay (@akshay_1009) June 27, 2020

After receiving high electricity bill in june.

Everyone – pic.twitter.com/uYHcPr1ziO — Sahil Shirke (@SahilShirkeee) June 25, 2020

A lot of Mumbai folks and their electricity bills pic.twitter.com/SptaizxDZz — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) June 27, 2020

When you realized that electricity bill is more than your salary pic.twitter.com/wmZ7goLK7w — Aishthetic?? (@Badassgirlll) June 27, 2020

My next move after I saw the hike in my electricity bill pic.twitter.com/9tknF0u94y — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 26, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd