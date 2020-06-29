scorecardresearch
Exorbitant electricity bills power meme fest on social media

Several residents of Delhi and Mumbai have complained of a receiving higher than usual power bills, with many taking to social media express their concerns.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 29, 2020 3:59:24 pm
covid-19, corona virus, lockdown, lockdown memes, electricity bill, electricity bill memes twitter, As the authorities are trying to resolve the billing issue, many have come up with hilarious memes to react to the hike in their electricity bill. (Source: Twitter)

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to stay back and work from home due to the lockdown, it has led to several citizens across cities receiving inflated power bills, giving them sleepless nights.

In Delhi, the BSES has been issuing provisional electricity bills ever since the lockdown was imposed while in Mumbai, BEST is planning to restart meter-reading by staff.

Several residents of Delhi and Mumbai including celebrities such as Taapsee Pannu, Vir Das, Renuka Shahane raised complaints of receiving higher than usual power bills and took to social media to express their concerns.

Discoms have pointed to consumers working from home and extra usage of fans, air conditioners and other appliances contributing to this increase in consumption. The sky-high bills have prompted hilarious memes on social media. Here, take a look:

