Exit polls point to return of BJP, inspire these memes on social media

Polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 came to an end on Sunday with the last of seven phases of election being held. An hour after came the exit polls and their predictions. Most exit polls that announced their results predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA and second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seven separate exit polls predicted that the NDA government would return to power with most of them saying that the alliance will comfortably cross the magic mark of 272 seats to form the government. The polls predicted the NDA would have an overall tally in the range of 287-365 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

As the results of the exit polls were released, social media was flooded with memes about the return of the BJP and there were plenty of references to Bollywood.

*Looks at #ExitPoll2019

Damn! They are coming again *Looks at #Sensex

Wow! Modi! Modi! Modi! — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 20, 2019

Indians looking at the election results of 2014 and 2019. #ExitPoll2019 pic.twitter.com/5c42CQBsGk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2019

Typical south indian wedding scenes on republic tv🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/ztHAvt9trn — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) May 19, 2019

Just because your ancestors sat on the throne, doesn’t mean you’ll too. #GOTFinale pic.twitter.com/dxL83pQ9Eh — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 20, 2019

What we see vs what Arnab see pic.twitter.com/O4auEAXp72 — Woke Raja babu 🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) May 19, 2019

After watching BJP Getting 272+ seats in #ExitPoll2019 Me right now: pic.twitter.com/YEp6ZOUVue — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) May 19, 2019

All the exit polls predicted the BJP would retain its dominance in Hindi heartland states and would make considerable gains in the East while failing to make any major gains in the southern states, except Karnataka. However, there was a wide divergence in the predictions for two key states — UP and Bengal.