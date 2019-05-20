Exit polls point to return of BJP, inspire these memes on social media

Toggle Menu
As exit polls hit the screen, memes celebrating the return of BJP and defeat of the Opposition swept the Internet, using filmy references to popular GIFs.

With #ExitPolls2019, Netizens are sharing how they feel about the predictions.

Polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 came to an end on Sunday with the last of seven phases of election being held. An hour after came the exit polls and their predictions. Most exit polls that announced their results predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA and second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seven separate exit polls predicted that the NDA government would return to power with most of them saying that the alliance will comfortably cross the magic mark of 272 seats to form the government. The polls predicted the NDA would have an overall tally in the range of 287-365 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

As the results of the exit polls were released, social media was flooded with memes about the return of the BJP and there were plenty of references to Bollywood.

All the exit polls predicted the BJP would retain its dominance in Hindi heartland states and would make considerable gains in the East while failing to make any major gains in the southern states, except Karnataka. However, there was a wide divergence in the predictions for two key states — UP and Bengal.

