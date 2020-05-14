Follow Us:
Thursday, May 14, 2020
COVID19

This photo of an exhausted child asleep on suitcase leaves Indian netizens heartbroken

People on social media were heartbroken by the image and discussed if there was any way to help the weakest sections of society.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 14, 2020 5:47:24 pm
The video showing the plight of migrants travelling with children started a conversation online. (Arvind Chauhan/ Twitter)

Social media has been flooded with many heartbreaking visuals that captured the plight of the migrant workers as they journey across the country to their homes. But one image of a little boy, too exhausted to walk, being dragged as he sleeps on a suitcase has sparked a range of reactions from across the country.

In the clip, filmed by journalist Surender Pratap Singh, showed the sleeping child as his mother dragged the suitcase on a street in Agra. According to the journalist who shot the clip, the group was walking from Punjab and travelling to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, a distance that’s over 800 km.

The clip went viral on social media when another journalist Arvind Chauhan posted it on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

In the video, a person is seen urging the group to stop and go to the nearest bus stop saying that the government has arranged for buses for migrant workers to travel back home safely. However, one of the labourers reportedly said that they weren’t able to find any bus service to their destination which is the reason for them walking.

People on social media were heartbroken by the image and discussed if there was any way to help the weakest sections of society. Some also said that even though a whopping Rs 20 lakh crore financial package has been announced by the central government it needs to help those who need it most.

Across the country, buses and trains have been started to help stranded migrant workers reach home but haven’t been enough. In many cases migrants have pooled money to travel in private trucks, while in some cases they attempt to walk or cycle home.

In her second press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled an economic package to help alleviate the distress for small farmers, migrant workers, small traders and self-employed people under the Atmanirbhar campaign announced by Prime Minister.

Maintaining that the government was conscious of the plight of migrant workers, Sitharaman said states had been permitted to utilise State Disaster Relief Funds for setting up shelter for migrants and providing them food and water.

