This photo of an exhausted child asleep on suitcase leaves Indian netizens heartbroken

The video showing the plight of migrants travelling with children started a conversation online. (Arvind Chauhan/ Twitter) The video showing the plight of migrants travelling with children started a conversation online. (Arvind Chauhan/ Twitter)

Social media has been flooded with many heartbreaking visuals that captured the plight of the migrant workers as they journey across the country to their homes. But one image of a little boy, too exhausted to walk, being dragged as he sleeps on a suitcase has sparked a range of reactions from across the country.

In the clip, filmed by journalist Surender Pratap Singh, showed the sleeping child as his mother dragged the suitcase on a street in Agra. According to the journalist who shot the clip, the group was walking from Punjab and travelling to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, a distance that’s over 800 km.

Migrant labour coming from Punjab, pass via Agra for Jhansi pic.twitter.com/lNGiRpu0zc — Arvind Chauhan (@arvindcTOI) May 13, 2020

The clip went viral on social media when another journalist Arvind Chauhan posted it on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Video of the sleeping kid on trolly bag pic.twitter.com/t77AXiZG3u — Arvind Chauhan (@arvindcTOI) May 14, 2020

In the video, a person is seen urging the group to stop and go to the nearest bus stop saying that the government has arranged for buses for migrant workers to travel back home safely. However, one of the labourers reportedly said that they weren’t able to find any bus service to their destination which is the reason for them walking.

People on social media were heartbroken by the image and discussed if there was any way to help the weakest sections of society. Some also said that even though a whopping Rs 20 lakh crore financial package has been announced by the central government it needs to help those who need it most.

Can we help them before it’s too late?😥 pic.twitter.com/fnodxclQP6 — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) May 14, 2020

Must we not forget this ever. What have we done to them. https://t.co/KrTy5pvuhF — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) May 14, 2020

#MigrantLabourers shows us the reality of india and how far we still need to go. https://t.co/h55eSrO3ES — Abhishek Dipak (@dipak_abhishek) May 14, 2020

This will prove to be one of the most haunting images of our time. https://t.co/3bWyJGFKTA — Azaad India Collective (@azaadindiacol) May 14, 2020

माँ तो माँ है, माँ से नहीं बढ़ कर कोई इस दुनियाँ में!

😭😭😭😭 — Ghulam Rabbaniغلام ربّانی (@GhulamRabbani4u) May 14, 2020

Government is on trolley bag, women is #atmanirbhar — Ashish Mishra (@Ashish_Matters) May 14, 2020

My heart cries out loud while i watch this, i cannot.. — Ayesha Sultana (@AyeshaSultana95) May 14, 2020

Such visuals are disheartening 😭 — Dr. Pawan Dutta🇮🇳 (@drpwndutta) May 14, 2020

This will prove to be one of the most haunting images of our time. https://t.co/3bWyJGFKTA — Azaad India Collective (@azaadindiacol) May 14, 2020

Heart wrenching scenes from all over the country. We have indeed failed. Not just the govts but the society at large. https://t.co/R0ExhzhAUY — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) May 14, 2020

The poor always are the worst hit.

The poor always suffer the most.

The poor are always dehumanized. https://t.co/EIHwv0Ua3v — Umme H. Faisal (@stethospeaks) May 14, 2020

This clip has been doing rounds here.

I am not saying anything to the govt. but where are the bosses of these #MigrantLabourers ? They are their responsibility. 💔 to see the little kid like this. We as a society are the culprits. We have failed them. We should be ashamed. https://t.co/ILLsQaexvU — Astha Rani (@whoastha) May 14, 2020

This is so heart breaking, send some money from the huge #20LakhCrorePackage or let me and other people help them. https://t.co/Ec64s4EQCT — Satya (@absolutesatya) May 14, 2020

How can you not feel for them?

Most of us have kids or grand kids of this boy’s age.

Imagine if it can happen to us? https://t.co/G3Tbryef7C — SK Jain (@skjain_05) May 14, 2020

Abandoned by government. Abandoned by society. Just look at the child.

They are our own. What have we done. No one deserves this. No one. https://t.co/viAoIrX2Qp — Nish (@nishtha_13) May 14, 2020

If this will not shame this country. I don’t know what else could? https://t.co/RUIjFrcN7j — Shuja Mir (@BeingShujaMir) May 14, 2020

Across the country, buses and trains have been started to help stranded migrant workers reach home but haven’t been enough. In many cases migrants have pooled money to travel in private trucks, while in some cases they attempt to walk or cycle home.

In her second press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled an economic package to help alleviate the distress for small farmers, migrant workers, small traders and self-employed people under the Atmanirbhar campaign announced by Prime Minister.

Maintaining that the government was conscious of the plight of migrant workers, Sitharaman said states had been permitted to utilise State Disaster Relief Funds for setting up shelter for migrants and providing them food and water.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd