‘Excuses can wait, election can’t’: PIB uses famous Border scene for voter awareness

Featuring Sunny Deol in the role of Major Kuldeep Singh and Sudesh Berry aka Mathura Das from JP Dutt's patriotic film, the PIB altered the dialogues from the iconic scene where the jawan was celebrating the approval of his leaves.

PIB has upped its meme game with back to back Bollywood references.

With the 17th Lok Sabha Elections just around the corner, various campaigns have been launched to raise awareness about voting. Latest to join the bandwagon is the Press Information Bureau (PIB). Using a popular scene from the superhit 90s film, Border, PIB posted on Twitter, “”Excuses Can Wait, Election Can’t”.

“Sir, main vote nahi de paunga, I have other plans (Sir, I can’t cast my vote, I have other plans)” Mathura Das is seen saying. And stressing that voting is a “commitment” to the country, Major Singh is seen replying, “Aagar sabne plans ka bahana bana kar vote nahi dala toh democracy kaise majboot hogi (If everyone doesn’t vote using their plans as an excuse, how will the democracy be stronger)”.

Netizens were thrilled to see PIB using another Bollywood reference after using the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge dialogue.

The 2019 General Elections will be held in seven phases starting from April 11 and will continue till May 19.

