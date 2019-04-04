‘Excuses can wait, election can’t’: PIB uses famous Border scene for voter awareness

With the 17th Lok Sabha Elections just around the corner, various campaigns have been launched to raise awareness about voting. Latest to join the bandwagon is the Press Information Bureau (PIB). Using a popular scene from the superhit 90s film, Border, PIB posted on Twitter, “”Excuses Can Wait, Election Can’t”.

Advertising

Featuring Sunny Deol in the role of Major Kuldeep Singh and Sudesh Berry aka Mathura Das from the JP Dutt’s patriotic film, PIB altered the dialogues from the scene where a jawan was celebrating approval of his leaves.

ALSO READ | Tawang Police uses Thanos meme to raise awareness about voting

“Sir, main vote nahi de paunga, I have other plans (Sir, I can’t cast my vote, I have other plans)” Mathura Das is seen saying. And stressing that voting is a “commitment” to the country, Major Singh is seen replying, “Aagar sabne plans ka bahana bana kar vote nahi dala toh democracy kaise majboot hogi (If everyone doesn’t vote using their plans as an excuse, how will the democracy be stronger)”.

Netizens were thrilled to see PIB using another Bollywood reference after using the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge dialogue.

Brilliant! Hope this ends up creating more memes to encourage people to vote… https://t.co/MB3sFbJznA — Chowkidaar Ratnakar Panigrahi (@RatnakarOdisha) April 3, 2019

@absolutesatya Bhai creativity dekh rhe ho inki…government kabse itni creative hui?? This guy deserves a pay raise asap https://t.co/spX6ckSTLR — Pikachu (@nkb_pd) April 3, 2019

Superb job pib team👍👍👍 — kundan singh (@kundans111222) April 3, 2019

Really a good method to sensitize the demos, how to make democracy strong via Fair and Free Election. #democracy #election https://t.co/KNMRJinRpD — Vinod Meena (@vinodmeena07) April 3, 2019

Haha! PIB acing it here. 👏 https://t.co/xduqBX90Gj — Shreya Upadhyaya (@Shreya235) April 3, 2019

The 2019 General Elections will be held in seven phases starting from April 11 and will continue till May 19.