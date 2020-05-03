Banter between Netflix and Sunil Chhetri ends up with ‘double bonanza’ for fan

The exchange between the two soon went viral, triggering several reactions among followers who praised the gesture.(Source: PTI) The exchange between the two soon went viral, triggering several reactions among followers who praised the gesture.(Source: PTI)

With all sporting events cancelled around the world due to the ongoing pandemic, Sunil Chhetri decided to help out a fan when he requested the Indian football team captain for his Netflix ID and password. The fan even suggested to the football star that he could change the password after the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, the 35-year-old player shared a screenshot of a message he received from a fan along with a caption that read, “Jerseys. Autograph on picture X. Reply to the post X. Video wishing the neighbour’s son’s pet dog X. Here’s someone who has priorities straight and it’s really making me want to consider the demand.”

Jersey ❌

Autograph on a picture ❌

Reply to the post ❌

Video wishing the neighbour’s son’s pet dog ❌ Here’s someone who has priorities straight and it’s really making me want to consider the demand. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OdBGrS7g5v — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 2, 2020

With a following of over one million, it did not take long for Chhetri’s post to go viral, prompting reactions from many, including Netflix India.

In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I’ll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal? https://t.co/Ub0WaMcutg — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 3, 2020

The exchange between the two soon resulted in the fan not only getting a signed Jersey from Chhetri but also a free Netflix subscription.

“How about we send him both the jersey and a subscription card? Let’s make his day. Slide tackling into your DMs so we can figure out how to do this,” read the final tweet from Netflix to Chhetri.

How about we send him both the jersey and a subscription card? Let’s make his day.

Slide tackling into your DMs so we can figure out how to do this. https://t.co/gT2NvOV5ZU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 3, 2020

The exchange between the two soon went viral, triggering several reactions among followers. However, the end result also left many jealous.

This is cheating , why not me 😞 — Abhinaya (@detectivegal_) May 3, 2020

That would be so sweet of you @NetflixIndia — Unmay Pawar (@UnmaySpeaks) May 3, 2020

Wow. That’s really nice gesture. — ଶ୍ରୀତ୍ତମ (Srittam)🇮🇳 (@srittam) May 3, 2020

Sunil Chetri sir be like:😂😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H99I3B8DCA — Yashwant Singh🇮🇳 (@Yashwant221b) May 3, 2020

Humne kya paap kiye hai…jo hame paise dene padh rhe hai @NetflixIndia — Aryan (@KalyugKaMajnu) May 3, 2020

