Thanks to this ex-Panchayat head, this village sells surplus electricity back to the government

The development of the Odanthurai village in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore under the Panchayati Raj system is perhaps one of the best examples of how decentralised governance at the grassroots level can change lives. Under the leadership of its former Panchayat president, R Shanmugam, the modest village has become the first local body in India to have its own 350-megawatt windmill.

As reported by Village Square, Odanthurai village has biomass gasifiers to generate extra power, piped water supply, and a water filtering station. After Shanmugam became the Panchayat head in 1996, he initiated a series of developmental projects. His efforts led to the construction of a primary school, a middle school, and a high school in his council area.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu pointed to his work in a tweet Wednesday and wrote, “Did you know that a village in Coimbatore not only generates its own green electricity from a wind mill but also sells surplus power to Govt Grid. #TNClimateSummit2022 will highlight this remarkable initiative by Thiru Shanmugham the earlier Panchayat president #TNClimateMission”.

Did you know that a village in Coimbatore not only generates its own green electricity from a wind mill but also sells surplus power to Govt Grid. #TNClimateSummit2022 will highlight this remarkable initiative by Thiru Shanmugham the earlier Panchayat president#TNClimateMission pic.twitter.com/1CGQ431rhJ — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 7, 2022

India Today reported the Odanthurai panchayat earns a revenue of Rs 19 lakh per year by selling surplus power generated by its windmill to the state electricity board.

Shanmugam credits the success of his initiatives to the ethos of corruption-free work and optimising government schemes. While talking to Village Square, Shanmugam said, “Usually, people talk about rural-to-urban migration. However, here the reverse is happening due to all-around development.”