Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Ex-Google MD posts photo of ‘precious’ snack he always flies out of India with, netizens relate

Parminder Singh, former MD at Google and Twitter, posted a photograph of his beloved snack that he packs in plenty while heading back to Singapore.

From jars of pickles to papads and fafdas, NRIs are known to take their favourite edibles across the borders just to be able to savour tastes from back home that are not as easily available in other countries.

Parminder Singh, former MD at Google and Twitter, shared something similar on Twitter as he posted a photograph of a beloved snack that he packs in large quantities every time he heads to Singapore – sooji rusks.

Singh said he takes several packets of the popular tea snack – basically a twice-baked bread or hard dry biscuit – in large numbers to Singapore and the staff at Changi airport no longer confuse it with Jenga blocks or gold bars.

“The most precious thing to take back from India is Sooji rusks! We do it so often and in such humongous quantities that even the folks at Changi Airport don’t confuse it with Jenga blocks or gold bars anymore!” Parminder tweeted.

“Hahahaha. Best things ever. My mom carries this and mathi (pheeki wali) as trophies in hand carry because she likes her snacks without minimum breakage, crisp, fresh and from only one shop. Every Punjabi in Delhi has “their dukaan” that no one else can match,” a Twitter user shared her own experience.

“Try buying them from Dehradun and take them along, incase you have never tried them. They are super tasty,” another person suggested.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 05:20:19 pm
