Ex-Google MD gifts MacBook Neo to his father, his ‘typical dad’ reaction goes viral: ‘Eh dabba koi ni phankega’

A former Google managing director has amused social media users with a simple yet instantly relatable moment involving his father, one that perfectly captures a familiar Indian habit.
Sharing the anecdote on X, Parminder Singh recalled gifting his dad a MacBook Neo. But instead of focusing on the laptop, his father had his eyes on something else entirely. “Gifted my dad a MacBook Neo laptop. As we unpacked, he ignored the notebook, grabbed the box, and declared, ‘Eh dabba koi ni phankega (No one will throw away this box).’”
The moment struck a chord online, highlighting a common tendency in many Indian homes, holding on to packaging for “future use,” no matter how unlikely that use may be. What might seem trivial quickly turned into a wave of nostalgia and shared experiences.
Gifted my dad a MacBook Neo laptop. As we unpacked, he ignored the notebook, grabbed the box, and declared, ‘Eh dabba koi ni phankega.’ pic.twitter.com/x7FDlREC8D
— Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) March 26, 2026
The post has racked up over 174,000 views, with people chiming in with their own stories. One user wrote, “You reminded me of my late dad. He brought me an instant pot all the way from UK with it’s Dabba somehow sorted in his suitcase n strictly told me to take care of Dabba (box) (I’m allowed to misuse the instant pot though).”
Another joked, “Dont worry… U r not alone… We Too have specially alloted space for Storing such waste… Its typical Indian glitch in software.”
A third added, “I have kept the box of every single Apple devices me and my family own. They go away only when the device is handed over/sold.”
Joining in, someone else quipped, “I still have my macbook dabba (box) after 4 yrs. Itna acha hai ki phekne ka mann nahi karta (It’s so good that I don’t feel like throwing it away), kai baar try kia (I’ve tried many times).”