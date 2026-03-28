Ex-Google MD gifts MacBook Neo to his father, his ‘typical dad’ reaction goes viral: ‘Eh dabba koi ni phankega’

A former Google managing director has amused social media users with a simple yet instantly relatable moment involving his father, one that perfectly captures a familiar Indian habit.

Sharing the anecdote on X, Parminder Singh recalled gifting his dad a MacBook Neo. But instead of focusing on the laptop, his father had his eyes on something else entirely. “Gifted my dad a MacBook Neo laptop. As we unpacked, he ignored the notebook, grabbed the box, and declared, ‘Eh dabba koi ni phankega (No one will throw away this box).’”

The moment struck a chord online, highlighting a common tendency in many Indian homes, holding on to packaging for “future use,” no matter how unlikely that use may be. What might seem trivial quickly turned into a wave of nostalgia and shared experiences.