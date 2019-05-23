‘Everyone Voted Modi’: BJP supporters coin new acronym for EVM

Though the Congress gained wind in its sails after posting victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the party failed to put up a tough fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Lok Sabha elections. Acknowledging defeat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and congratulated Modi on the win.
The magnitude of the BJP victory saw its supporters from across states celebrate the party’s victory on social media. As hashtags as #ModiAaGaya and #ModiPhirSe trend on social media, some BJP followers have created an interesting acronym for the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) — Everyone Voted Modi.
Congress lost due to #EVM
EVM stands for “Everyone Voted Modi”. pic.twitter.com/hW7aIBnrre
— Hena Prasun (@Hena19) May 23, 2019
EVM stands for Everyone Voted Modi and Lotus blossomed pan Bharat for Modi. pic.twitter.com/dMPG6EvDI2
— Nitin (@BanjoNitin28) May 23, 2019
Meanwhile, Modi is cruising to a comfortable victory in Varanasi and as per the latest trends, he is leading with a lead of over 4 lakh votes.