‘Everyone Voted Modi’: BJP supporters coin new acronym for EVM

Meanwhile, the Modi is cruising to a comfortable victory in Varanasi and as per the latest trends, he is leading with a lead of over 4 lakh votes. While many world leaders have congratulated the PM for the win, BJP supporters across different states are busy celebrating the victory.

As hashtags #ModiAaGaya and #ModiPhirSe trend on social media, some have created an interesting new acronym for the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) — Everyone Voted Modi. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Though the Congress gained wind in its sails after posting victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the party failed to put up a tough fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Lok Sabha elections. Acknowledging defeat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and congratulated Modi on the win.

The magnitude of the BJP victory saw its supporters from across states celebrate the party’s victory on social media. As hashtags as #ModiAaGaya and #ModiPhirSe trend on social media, some BJP followers have created an interesting acronym for the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) — Everyone Voted Modi.

